The US$499 Pixel 7a uses a 64MP camera and supports wireless charging

As expected, at the I/O conference in the early hours of this morning, Google brought out its own affordable model Pixel 7a this year. This US$499 product is indeed US$50 more expensive than last year’s 6a, but the upgrade rate is indeed considerable. The appearance of the new machine unsurprisingly continues the style of the Pixel 7 series, and the “goggles” decorative strip next to the camera has also been replaced by a metal material from the previous glass. In addition to the shape, the hardware of the 7a camera itself has also been upgraded. Its rear main camera uses a new 64MP sensor, which is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view.

The advantage of high resolution allows Pixel 7a to rely on algorithms to obtain better digital zoom effects. Of course, Google has also prepared night vision, deblurring, and long exposure (the last item is the first to appear on the Pixel A product line), etc. Tools to make it easier for users to take pictures in various scenarios. As for the selfie camera hidden in the screen opening, it uses a 13MP sensor that can shoot 4K videos.

The panel itself uses a 6.1-inch flat OLED, smaller than the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and about the same size as the iPhone 14. It has a FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and an adaptive brightness function, which can automatically adjust the brightness more accurately according to user preferences. The Pixel 7a is equipped with the same Tensor G2 chip of the Pixel 7 series. The advantage is still AI performance (you can find AI background noise reduction, voice message conversion and other application examples on mobile phones), and it also has 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in capacity. The device is equipped with a 4,385mAh battery and supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging, the latter being somewhat of a surprise.

It is worth mentioning that this product also uses recycled aluminum and Gorilla Glass, and the body has IP67 dust and water resistance. It comes in grey, white, blue, and if you buy it through the Google store, you can also choose a more special coral color scheme.

