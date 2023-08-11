The USB hub for MacBooks with M1 & M2

Apple’s MacBooks have only had two to a maximum of four USB-C/Thunderbolt ports for some time. Whether a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro is irrelevant. For certain users, however, this change was more of a step backwards in terms of flexibility. We tested the Satechi USB-C Pro Hub Slim for you.

After omitting the various ports, Apple took a step with the 2021 MacBook Pro and brought users back to the market with a laptop that houses both HDMI and an SD card slot. Now Apple users who have, for example, a MacBook Air M1 (2020) or a MacBook Air M2 (2023) look stupid – these users still only have two USB-C ports.

The “Slim” in the product name lives up to its name. It is so small and compact that it fits in every child’s hand and does not waste any space. In addition, it is really very practical on the desk as well as when traveling. It is also available in three colors (Space Gray, Silver and Midnight Black) on Amazon for around 80 euros.

USB-C Pro Hub Slim schafft flexible Ports

The market for USB-C dongles has grown steadily over the years and has become quite confusing. There are hubs that are inconvenient for traveling on the train or the like because they “hang around” and there are hubs that are permanently plugged into the device. But these differ mostly confusingly in terms of technology – no Thunderbolt, only USB-C or only USB 2.0 instead of USB 3.1.

Satechi has taken a conscious approach to this and offers Apple MacBook Silicon users a choice without thinking too much about technical specifications. Each of the USB-C hubs has been technically developed for the M series.

Comfort without big thoughts

If you want to work in an uncomplicated way and want to use enough connections flexibly, you want to unlock your MacBook, activate your external monitor and off you go. With the Satechi USB-C Pro Hub Slim this is no longer a problem. Any MacBook with Apple silicon can be connected as the USB-C ports are designed to connect to the MacBook. Drivers or the like do not have to be installed.

My practical experience

During my test, I had a 32-inch Samsung curved monitor connected to the hub via HDMI. The scaling was done automatically by my MacBook Air M1 in the background – there was no waiting time. At the same time, I could of course also charge my MacBook via one of the two available USB-C ports or work like with a docking station.

I also plugged in a USB-A stick as a test and transferred a few files (drivers, images and so on) from the MacBook to the stick. This was handled in no way differently than if you had used the stick without a hub. Even those who want to conjure up their files from the camera to the Mac using an SD card are welcome to do so. The Slim Hub still offers clear advantages, whether you are sitting at your desk or just on the train and want to transfer your data quickly and practically.

No extension of the monitors

Even if you use a “Pro Hub”, using the Satechi Hub Pro Slim still allows you to use no more than one 4K monitor. The hub only offers the external extension for HDMI, USB-A and USB-C as well as the SD card slot.

Specifications at a glance Compact USB-C adapter for adding various connections to the MacBook Slim, elegant design – ideal for on the go Connections: 1x USB-4 pass-through port, 1x SD card, 1x MicroSD card, 1x USB-C (data transfer), 2x USB-A (data transfer), 1x HDMI connection via two USB-C connectorsSpecially designed for the MacBook Air M2 (2022), but also compatible with all MacBooks from 2017 that have two USB-C ports.Dimensions: 124 x 36*8mm

Satechi USB-C Pro Hub Slim Buy

