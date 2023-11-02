The use of digital avatars to generate videos and content thanks to AI

A handful of seconds for your own voice. One for your own image. Two short recordings are enough to be able to read all the texts in the world. In all languages ​​of the world. This is what digital Avatars, one of the new frontiers of artificial intelligence, are already capable of doing. A technology that in a short time has revealed unthinkable scenarios. Which has accelerated a lot and which promises to change everyone’s lives forever. Digital Avatars are just a pawn on the AI ​​chessboard. This is software capable of using those few seconds of recording to produce videos that replicate the speech and movements of a human. Create perfect lips in all possible pronunciations. The user (whether it is a company or, let’s say, a professor who has to hold training courses in distance learning) will only need to write the text and feed it to the machine. She will do everything else. It is not a futuristic scenario. It is a matter of fact. Last month Beppe Grillo shared a video that immediately became viral. The founder of the M5s explained the frontiers of the AI ​​in three minutes. But in perfect Mandarin Chinese and gestures that gave coordinated emphasis to some of the steps in his reasoning. Grillo doesn’t know Chinese. But his Avatar does. About twenty days later, Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini used the same technology for another video, speaking in French, a language that the head of the League does not know. Both clips have carefully analyzed imperfections. But they tell a good story about the scenario that these technologies are designing. Capable of bringing closer, if not confusing, the level of reality with that of its technical reproduction. An expressive opportunity. But also a risk that must be regulated with competence and wisdom. Grillo’s video in Chinese was created by a Roman startup. It’s called Asc27. He has developed proprietary technology capable of reproducing texts with avatars that realistically represent the person reading them. The company presented the latest version of its product, ReAvat, in Rome during Talent Garden’s EduTech Challenges.

