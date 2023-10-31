The value of X (Twitter) collapses to 19 billion, – 56% one year after Elon Musk

The valuation of X (formerly Twitter) reportedly plummeted to $19 billion a year after its acquisition by Elon Musk. This is what several American newspapers report, including the New York Times and Forbes. Twitter was bought by Musk for 44 billion. But Tesla’s number one immediately declared that he had exaggerated the valuation of the social network, paying much more than its market value. He tried to cancel the agreement, to modify it, without success. Last March, in an email to his employees (reduced by 70% since the acquisition) he valued the social network at around 20 billion, defining the company as “a reverse startup”.

X/Twitter’s new stock price, a 56% drop

Musk has Twitter $54.20 per share. In the documents cited by the American newspapers, a new valuation is given, set at 19 billion. While the price per share of X today would be $45 each. It’s not clear why the cost of shares today isn’t less than half what they were worth a year ago, given a company valuation that’s halved. But it is possible that the company has changed the number of shares in circulation, reducing it.

In fact, however, this internal valuation – Musk bought 100% of Twitter shares, removing the company from the Nasdaq and relieving it of the obligation to publicly disclose its data – marks a 56% decrease in the value of X in the last 12 months.

The reasons for an expected collapse: rating, moderation and advertising

The reasons are different. As is known, advertisers have been reducing their spending budgets on social networks for some time, and Twitter/X seems to have had a greater decline than the others due to the new moderation policies on the social network, which is less attentive to monitoring online hatred, misinformation and discrimination. A sensitive issue for advertisers because few are willing to see their advertisements between a post that insults a minority and one that spreads propaganda.

But there are also other reasons. Over the last year the company has killed its brand. Twitter no longer exists. X is not the same at the moment. EX has characterized itself as a social network where insulting is easy, Musk himself spreads ferocious messages against institutions, newspapers and journalists, and this seems to have an impact on a company’s decisions to advertise on X or not. All this provided that the assessment is actually the one reported by the media, and disseminated ‘privately’ by Musk.

Evaluating a tech company is not easy. Especially if it’s a brand at the center of a profound rethink like Twitter/X. The value of a company can come from an investment from a venture capital fund, from those who write the financial statements, from a government body in some cases. And it is always a partial evaluation compared to the good approximation that occurs when a company is listed on the stock exchange. Very little is known about Twitter/X. It could be worth significantly more or less than what those cards show.

