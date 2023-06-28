Home » The Vatican publishes the ethics manual of artificial intelligence
No, this time there is no reference to the AI ​​of Padre Pio and San Gennaro, but the religious world is once again meeting that of artificial intelligence. In fact, the publication of the AI ethics handbookthe result of a collaboration with Santa Clara University.

As also explained by Gizmodo, what has been released by the Holy See is a sort of handbook on the ethics of artificial intelligence. The guidelines were created by the Dicastery for Culture and Education of the Vatican and the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics of Santa Clara University: joining forces, the latter formed the new ITEC organization (Institute for Technology, Ethics, and Culture).

The latter is at the center of everything, as the first project of the ITEC is a manual entitled “Ethics in the Age of Disruptive Technologies: An Operational Roadmap“. The latter, which can be downloaded through the official portal of Santa Clara University, aims to provide the tech sector with an “ethical guide” regarding AI, machine learning, cryptography and so on.

The Pope has always had a broad vision of the world and of humanity, e believes technology is a good thing. But as we develop it, the time comes to ask deeper questions. Tech executives from all over Silicon Valley have been coming to me for years and saying, ‘You have to help us, there’s a lot on the horizon and we’re not ready.’ The idea was to use the Vatican’s power of summoning to bring together executives from around the world“, said Father Brendan McGuire, parish priest of the parish of St. Simon in Los Altos and councilor of ITEC, to the microphones of Gizmodo.

Put simply, the handbook advocates that everything done in this field be “for the common good of humanity and the environment“. Among the various indications present, we find the one on the “do not collect more data than necessary“. In short, Pontifex_it and partners are trying to outline guidelines for the Tech world.

