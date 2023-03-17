With the V0556 or V0556P, VEGER offers very exciting power banks! At Techtest, we usually look primarily at large and “exciting” power banks. The VEGER V0556 is almost something of the opposite here.

This is a 5000mAh mini power bank that you simply plug into your smartphone for fast charging on the go.

The exciting thing is that this power bank even comes with support for 20W fast charging. It actually sounds like a very interesting combination, mini power bank with 5000mAh, compact form factor and 20W fast charging.

But how does it look in practice? Does the concept work here? Let’s find out!

A somewhat strange double pack

VEGER is currently selling this power bank in a “double pack” for around €40. You don’t get the same power bank twice, but 1x the USB C version and 1x the Apple Lightning version.

I find this a bit strange, because why would you need this as a normal user? If you have an iPhone, then you don’t need the USB C version (sure for an iPad, but here 5000mAh would be a drop in the ocean) and vice versa with an Android smartphone you don’t need the Lightning version.

So this double pack only makes sense if you have an iPhone and an Android smartphone in your household, which somewhat reduces the target group.

The power banks are also available individually.

The VEGER V0556 / V0556P im Test

The VEGER V0556 is a mini power bank that measures just 77 x 35 x 24.5 mm and weighs 93 g. This power bank is simply connected to your smartphone via the integrated USB C or Apple Lightning connector and charges it.

The case is made of a simple but nicely textured plastic.

On the side we have a small power switch and four status LEDs that show you the current charge level.

connections

Depending on the version, the power bank has a USB C or Lightning output. Both versions are identical in terms of performance apart from the plug!

Ausgang – 20W Power Delivery- 5V/3A, 9V/2,22A

Both the Lightning and USB C port have 20W after Power Delivery.

In addition to the USB C / Lightning output, we also have a pure USB C input, which is used to charge the power bank. The Lightning version also has a USB C input. This can also absorb up to 20W (according to the manufacturer).

The capacity

VEGER advertises the V0556 with a capacity of 5000mAh. I measured the following:

Wh mAh % of HA 5V/1A 14,77 3991,892 80% 9V/1A 14,525 3925,676 79% 9V/2A 14,704 3974,054 79%

I have to admit that I was positively surprised by the VEGER V0556. I could “only” measure a maximum capacity of 3991 mAh or 14.77Wh, but that’s not bad for such a power bank! Especially since the power bank continues to deliver almost the full capacity even with a higher load (9V/2A).

For comparison: the iWALK LinkPod with 5000 mAh only came up with 2981 to 3761 mAh.

The capacity in practice

But what about capacity in practice? You will not fully charge tablets or notebooks with the VEGER V0556. Even larger smartphones are not necessarily charged to 100%.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (3200mAh battery) 0% to 95%

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (5000mAh battery) 0% to 62%

I think this is perfectly fine as an emergency power bank.

Charging time

You can charge the VEGER V0556 with a USB Power Delivery charger with up to 18W.

On an 18W (or larger) USB Power Delivery charger, a charge takes about 1:24h, which is pleasantly fast!

Even with a USB A charger (5V/2.4A), charging only takes 2:20 hours.

efficiency

Finally, let’s talk about charging efficiency. Here I compare how much power the power bank needs for a 0% to 100% charge compared to the power that we can take from the power bank.

The power bank needed 19.2Wh via USB PD and 18.6W via USB A for a full charge.

In the best case In the worst case USB PD 77% 76% USB A 79% 78%

We have a charging efficiency in the 76-79% range, which is quite a typical value for a power bank.

Conclusion

I like the VEGER V0556 or the VEGER V0556P! This is a good deal better than the iWALK LinkPod!

Especially if you have an iPhone that doesn’t have such a huge battery, such a mini power bank is extremely practical!

The VEGER V0556P gets the iPhone 14 Pro almost completely filled. It looks a bit thinner on larger smartphones like the S23 Ultra, here you can expect 50-75% charge, which is not bad either!

Especially when you are in a hurry, such a mini power bank is great! The VEGER V0556 charges your smartphone pleasantly quickly and can also be charged quickly yourself.

In just under 1:24 you can bring the power bank from 0% to 100%, great!

All in all, I absolutely recommend the VEGER V0556! This is the best mini power bank I’ve had my hands on.