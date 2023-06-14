The Viennese startup and its sustainable freezer boxes

Keeping food refrigerated during deliveries is a major challenge, especially when it needs to be sustainable. At present, food is usually cooled with dry ice during transport. If this dry ice comes from fossil sources, it contributes directly to the greenhouse effect. In addition, transport with dry ice or special refrigerated vehicles is expensive. Other forms of active cooling are also not exactly climate-friendly due to the high energy consumption. The Viennese startup temprify wants to solve exactly this problem.

temprify offers boxes without climate-damaging dry ice

Since it was founded in 2018, temprify has been developing environmentally friendly reusable boxes that can keep the temperature at -18 degrees Celsius for over 24 hours. They have ice packs and highly insulating outer boxes. As a result, the containers should be able to do without active cooling and environmentally harmful dry ice. These boxes are intended to be a particularly sustainable solution, especially for the “last mile” in delivery. This should enable logistics companies to save large amounts of energy, costs and CO2 emissions.

The founders of temprify are Moriz Lanzerstorfer, Nikolas Loidolt, Christian Bachleitner-Hofmann and Stefan Knobloch. After a research project, their first cool box system went into series production at the beginning of 2019. One of the first partners was the Austrian Post. “We noticed that logistics services such as Austrian Post could transport refrigerated goods, but not frozen goods. The Swiss Post vehicles were also not suitable for the use of dry ice, which would be dangerous for the drivers. That’s why we rely on passive cooling,” explains Lanzerstorfer, who also acts as CEO of temprify.

aws supports with seed financing and consulting

With its cooling systems, temprify has already reached several important milestones since 2018. Not only has the company established itself in the DACH region and also managed to make the leap to Great Britain, but it has also won over several financiers. Among other things, the young company was able to land a stake from the German-Austrian art and foam manufacturer Greiner in 2021. The support from Austria Wirtschaftsservice (aws) was also of great importance for the development of the start-up.

“The aws was an important support for us, not only through seed financing funding in the six-figure range, but also through coaching, especially with regard to patent issues,” explains Moriz Lanzerstorfer. temprify has also developed an automation system for changing the cooling packs. Since the beginning of the year, the startup has focused specifically on an overall system that includes this automation process. When it came to patenting this very process, aws provided the young company with advice.

Cool boxes should become even more sustainable

The startup is constantly developing its solution. In the future, the boxes should be even more robust and better insulated and offer more volume. Another goal is to make the boxes repairable. The temprify team is also working on a process that will allow the cold packs to be reused. So-called cold store buffer storage is to be used for this purpose. Freezer stores with photovoltaic systems should use excess electricity to recharge the empty batteries. According to Lanzerstorfer, some operators of cold stores are already interested in such a solution, but the young company is currently also looking for pilot customers.