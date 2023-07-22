The violent explosion of a volcano that prevented the world from experiencing the summer period

Way back in 1815, the Tambora volcano in Indonesia ceased to be silent and exploded in the most powerful eruption of the last 1500 years. Millions of tons of ash, dust and sulfur dioxide were released into the atmosphere.

For months, the sunlight was totally obscured from the dust emitted during the eruption and this caused a drop in global temperatures which dropped by up to 2-7 degrees Fahrenheit. This sudden climate change devastated much of the world.

The year 1816 is still remembered today as “the year without a summer”. The winter temperatures of May, that year, they killed most of the crops in New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts. In June, heavy snow caused choking in Albany, Dennysville and New York.

Summer never came that year and many lakes and rivers remained frozen. The temperatures dropped dramatically to zero within a few hours and this also had serious repercussions in the life of the world population.

The scarcity of crops caused an increase in starvation and the crime rate reached frightening peaks in many countries of the world. No one could have ever even imagined that a volcanic eruption was capable of causing similar damage.

However, recently, another volcano has put an end to an apparent calm, whose explosion was 500 times more powerful than the atomic bomb that struck Hiroshima. In the face of natural catastrophic events, unfortunately, human beings can do nothing but suffer the consequences.

If in 1816 climate change was caused by the violent explosion of the Tambora, to date we find ourselves facing the hottest temperatures ever recorded. This time, however, the causes are closely linked to the wrong actions performed by the human being.