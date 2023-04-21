Home » The Vivo brand’s first vertically concave X Flip and the new generation of Vivo Pad 2 are unveiled at the same time-Mobile phone brand news
Technology

The Vivo brand’s first vertically concave X Flip and the new generation of Vivo Pad 2 are unveiled at the same time-Mobile phone brand news

by admin
The Vivo brand’s first vertically concave X Flip and the new generation of Vivo Pad 2 are unveiled at the same time-Mobile phone brand news
[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

In addition to the X Fold 2, the launch of the new machine also includes the X Flip, the first vertical concave folding under the vivo brand.

Compared with the earlier announcement of the appearance of the new phone, vivo announced more details about the X Flip this time. The outer screen adopts a 3-inch, 682 x 422 resolution design, supports a 60Hz screen refresh rate, and can correspond to function shortcuts and virtual pets. , Self-timer, etc. are similar to OPPO Find N2 Flip, but because of the full wide radiometer, you can use the full keyboard input, and you can also fully browse the content of service interfaces such as WeChat and Douyin.

The Vivo brand's first vertically concave X Flip and the new generation of Vivo Pad 2 are simultaneously unveiled

As for the overall weight of 198 grams, the folded thickness is 16.62mm, and the thinnest part after unfolding is 7.75mm. They are available in black, gold and purple styles respectively. The purple style is designed with a leather back cover, while the other two colors are With a glass back cover, the hardware specifications are Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with 12GB memory, and 256GB or 512GB storage capacity, the battery capacity is 4400mAh, and supports 40W wired fast charging.

The Vivo brand's first vertically concave X Flip and the new generation of Vivo Pad 2 are simultaneously unveiled

The screen hinge also supports multi-angle hovering, and has obtained the 500,000 opening and closing cycles of German Rheinland. 120Hz screen update rate, and equipped with a 32-megapixel video lens, the main camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and is also equipped with Zeiss T* coating design.

The Vivo brand's first vertically concave X Flip and the new generation of Vivo Pad 2 are simultaneously unveiled

The Vivo brand's first vertically concave X Flip and the new generation of Vivo Pad 2 are simultaneously unveiled

The suggested price of the vivo X Flip starts at RMB 5,999, and it will also open for pre-orders in the Chinese market today. Vivo also launched a pearl star ring short chain accessory for women’s needs, making the mobile phone more feminine.

See also  True wireless headphones Huawei Freebuds 5i in the test: compact and good, with LDAC

The Vivo brand's first vertically concave X Flip and the new generation of Vivo Pad 2 are simultaneously unveiled

In addition, the vivo Pad 2 launched simultaneously this time has upgraded the hardware specifications, but the appearance has not changed much. The main update uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, and the screen has been adjusted from the original 16:10 display ratio to 7. :5, and built with a 12.1-inch display panel, corresponding to 2.8K resolution and 144Hz screen refresh rate, the battery is 10000mAh, supports 44W wired fast charging, and the camera system uses 8 million pixel video lenses, with 13 million The main camera system consists of a pixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

In terms of recommended selling price, vivo Pad 2 will be sold at a starting price of RMB 2399. It will also be sold in the Chinese market from now on, providing blue, gray and purple styles respectively, and readjusting the design of the keyboard case to provide more realistic brush strokes. Really new stylus accessory.

The Vivo brand's first vertically concave X Flip and the new generation of Vivo Pad 2 are simultaneously unveiled

You may also like

Sofy launches generative AI-assisted non-programming mobile app testing...

The nominated startups from Smart Fashion, Sports &...

The Division 2’s Descent rogue-lite mode coming this...

Bundestag wants to accelerate the spread of so-called...

Neu- Lippstädter Thomas Geerlings receives Excellence Award In...

Dead Island Is Offering Real-Life Funeral Planning –...

BMW wants to push the circular economy in...

Blizzard will let you play Diablo IV again...

Elon Musk and Twitter: the latest developments

The best handheld consoles in comparison: 5 devices...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy