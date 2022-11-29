The vivo V21s 5G selfie artifact reappears, take it to Zhongshan Station to take pictures of Pokémon and Christmas decorations!

Remember last year that vivo launched the V21 selfie artifact with a front fill light? The ultra-convenient selfie fill light effect is really exciting for selfie lovers. This year, vivo launched this selfie phone again, the V21s 5G, which continues the design of the previous generation. It also has a thin and light body and a 44-megapixel OIS selfie Lens and dual soft light design, it is a mobile phone made for selfies!

Record life with selfies

Selfies are indispensable in my life, not to say that I am particularly narcissistic or anything, but I just feel that life has passed through this life in a hurry, the beautiful scenery I have passed, the people and things I have met, if I can’t take a good selfie as a souvenir, it will fade in memory over time It’s really a pity to be here, so I still like to take selfies, hoping to leave some more touches for the current happiness or special memories.

So, the V21s with front and rear high-resolution lenses is really a great phone for me. The main lens is a 64-megapixel three-lens combination. This may not be particularly surprising in the current mobile phone specifications, but the front lens is as high as 44 million. There are really not many high-resolution pixels, and not only high-resolution, but also equipped with two soft lights, and even the light is taken into consideration, which is really considerate.

People who often take selfies should know that light is very important to take a good selfie. You can use natural light to take beautiful photos during the day, but at night or in a dark room, sometimes your face will become colorful when you take a selfie. Yes, or the picture quality is too low, the photo tolerance is not enough, self-portraits are not so beautiful, at this time, as long as the front soft light is turned on, the V21s can easily brighten the face and take a good-looking self-portrait .

▲In addition to the dual front soft lights, there is also a way to fill the face through the screen fill light.

Here are a few selfies for your reference:



When taking a selfie, the hand is usually stretched straighter to frame the selfie, but when the hand is straightened, it is easy to shake and shake and cause the photo to be blurred, so the V21s has front OIS and front human eye tracking functions, which can be locked firmly when taking a selfie. Eyes, make photos clear.

Meticulous beauty function is a must. Everyone has different facial features, and their favorite skin fineness and brightness are also different. V21s provides very subtle beauty function adjustments, such as face-lifting, nose augmentation, Thin nose, long nose, mouth shape adjustment, etc. Even with the microdermabrasion function, the V21s will only eliminate blemishes such as pores, and personal characteristic moles will still remain, and will not look like yourself after taking a selfie.

What’s more special is that V21s also has a built-in beauty function, which can change the makeup in a second, whether you want a cool style or a dreamy feeling.

For example, the picture on the upper left is the original makeup look, and after putting on different makeup looks, it immediately changes the different atmosphere.





In addition, you can also use the double exposure function to superimpose two photos, which is quite interesting.

Portrait mode is good

In addition to taking selfies very often, I also often use portrait mode to take pictures, using beautiful bokeh to make the protagonist more prominent. Although almost all mobile phones now have a portrait mode, the portrait mode of some models is a bit monotonous, and the bokeh part can only use the general blurred bokeh, and there is no way to adjust different bokeh characteristics. It will be a bit boring after taking a long time .

The bokeh of vivo V21s portrait mode provides a variety of different bokeh changes, from basic bokeh to turning bokeh points into stars or different shapes. There are so many choices, such as the coming Christmas, street There will be small light bulbs hanging on it, which is very suitable for shooting with the bokeh function. The light spots of the small light bulbs will become a variety of beautiful bokeh, making it more fun to take pictures.

We took a lot of photos in portrait mode at MRT Zhongshan Station. By the way, the nearest MRT Zhongshan Station is worth a walk no matter it is day or night. You can see it when you walk out of Exit 4. The Pikachu wall, which also hides a Ditto cutely.

▲ These two photos were not taken in portrait mode. Of course, you can’t use portrait mode to take pictures with Pikachu, otherwise Pikachu will be blurred I just want to share that Zhongshan Station’s Xinshan Linear Park has set up a lot of Pokémon photo spots, and now there are Christmas decorations, it’s a good place to take beautiful photos!









Front and back dual-view video, easy to upload IG Reels, Youtube Shorts

Since IG opened up Taiwan to use Reels, I still play such small short videos a lot. Simply take a shot and cut and cut to preserve the current memory. Whether it is uploaded to a time-limited feed or a post, I can be present and not at the scene. Shared with your friends, or when it appears in history a few years later, you can also watch the dynamics and sigh your youth.

The vivo V21s has a lot of convenient video recording functions built in, such as picture-in-picture, dual-view video, super anti-shake video, or 4K video, which can be switched according to your needs, without the need to find additional third-party apps. use.

▲From the video interface, you can directly select the dual-view video function without downloading other apps.

▲For dual-view video, you can choose the front and rear cameras to record at the same time, or the front camera with a wide-angle rear lens, or two rear cameras to record at the same time, etc. It depends on what you want to shoot.

▲ Or you can also apply the picture-in-picture function, and use the front and rear lenses to shoot at the same time.

Record every moment of life with 64 million pixels

In addition to taking good selfies, the V21s is also equipped with a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. It’s quite good. For example, if you use a 64-megapixel lens to take pictures of food while eating, the built-in AI will judge the subject of the shooting, adjust the color and contrast of the picture, etc., and the feeling of taking pictures is quite good.

Or if you want to take pictures of landscapes or buildings, AI will automatically judge and adjust the details. Even in dark cloudy days, backlighting and other situations, the shooting effect is very good after adding HDR assistance.













summary

In addition to the very good Selfie and camera functions, there is another thing I think is very good when using the V21s, that is, its battery life is really long! I originally thought that such a thin and light mobile phone could not expect too much battery life, but I took it out to Zhongshan Station for a whole day of shooting, and even used it to play mobile games while riding a car. After 12 hours of use, it still has about 35% of the battery. It’s really amazing!

I charge it with the 33W charging head in the package. It takes about 20 minutes to charge from 0% to 50%, and the charging speed is fast. It takes about an hour to charge to 100%.

On the whole, the V21s is a thin and light mobile phone with good-looking appearance, smooth operation. Its Selfie and photo-taking functions are its strong points, especially the Selfie effect, which is really super satisfying. If you also love Selfie, then Let’s join the ranks of V21s together!