The Vodafone GigaKombi – combine contracts & tariffs and save money (monthly discounts, additional data volume, free flat rates) • NerdsHeaven

If you already have a contract with Vodafone, you can cleverly combine several Vodafone products/contracts thanks to the Vodafone GigaCombi save some money and take advantage. Combine different Vodafone products and benefit from monthly discounts, additional free data volume and other advantages. In this guide, we explain everything you need to know about the GigaKombi, which contracts are eligible and how you can activate them.

The most important advantages at a glance

Monthly discount of 5 to 15 € on the cell phone tariff

Unlimited data flat rate from the Vodafone Red M

Cellular and EU flat rate for DSL/cable

6 months free cyber insurance

“WLAN without waiting” for a new DSL/cable connection

1 GB more data volume for selected CallYa tariffs

The Vodafone GigaKombi: What is it?

The Vodafone GigaKombi is an offer from Vodafone that allows one to combine and benefit from multiple Vodafone products. The GigaKombi is available in two different versions: GigaCombi (Mobile phone contract and high-speed Internet & landline contract) and GigaKombi TV (Mobile phone contract and TV contract from Vodafone). The more products you combine with each other, the more advantages you get, regardless of whether you are already a Vodafone customer or starting out as a new customer.

The GigaKombi options: How it works

In order to benefit from the GigaKombi advantages, you can combine Smart, Red, Gigamobil or Young tariffs with an Internet & landline product (cable or DSL) and/or TV. It is important that at least one of the contracts is newly concluded. The maximum combination discount is €15 for Red & Young tariffs and €10 for Smart tariffs.

The requirements: You should note this

In order to receive the GigaKombi advantage, the contract holder of both contracts must be identical. The GigaKombi benefit can be used a maximum of once per combination of eligible contracts. The Vodafone Young S tariff and customers who are already using GigaKombi benefits are excluded from this offer.

Activation and deactivation of the GigaKombi

The GigaKombi is activated automatically if at least two contracts are used at the same time. You will be informed via SMS about the activation or deactivation of the GigaKombi.

Permanent and one-time bonuses

Monthly discounts by combining different products

The GigaKombi makes it possible Get up to €15 off every month, by combining different Vodafone products. Here are the different possible combinations and the associated discounts:

You get a monthly discount of 10 € if you combine mobile phone with Internet & landline. With a Smart tariff, the discount is €5.

If you combine mobile communications with TV, you get a monthly discount of €5.

If you combine mobile communications with Internet & landline and TV, you benefit from a monthly discount of €15.

Finally, if you combine internet & landline with TV, you get a €5 discount per month.

Additional data volume through GigaKombi

The combination of mobile communications and internet for the home makes it possible to get additional data volume for the smartphone every month. The exact amount of additional data volume depends on the mobile phone tariff used in your GigaKombi:

In the tariffs Red 2020 M und L you get unlimited data volume.

you get unlimited data volume. In the tariffs Red 2020 XS und S as well as Smart 2022 you benefit from 50% more data volume.

as well as you benefit from 50% more data volume. With the tariffs Red 2019 XS-L, Young tariff, GigaMobil Young tariffs M-L+ and Smart 2013 and 2017 L-XL you get 5 GB additional data volume per month.

Mobile & Euro-Flat for your fixed network: more performance without additional costs

The advantages of the Vodafone GigaKombi do not only apply to mobile phone tariffs. If you combine mobile communications with Internet at home, you will receive the Mobile & Euro Flat (Plus) free of charge with an eligible GigaZuhause or Internet & Phone tariff. Normally this option would cost €9.99.

With the Mobile & Euro-Flat you can make free calls with a DSL tariff to German mobile and landline networks as well as to the landline networks of over 25 other countries, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. With a cable tariff, the offer is expanded: You can also make calls to Australia, Andorra, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Canada, Martinique, Mayotte, Poland, Réunion, Saint Martin and the USA at no extra charge