《last survivor After the launch of the two-part series, there has been extensive discussion, and the main actor in the play, actress Laura Bailey who plays “Abby”, told the media in a recent interview that she would be happy to be in Naughty Dog’s future works. , continue to star in the main female role.

Laura Bailey said that she knew that after the release of “The Last of Us Part II” in 2020, the role of “Abby” caused a lot of discussion and controversy among players. Laura considers Abby to be one of his most influential roles to date. He’s 100 percent willing to keep playing Abby if given the chance, and he thinks The Last of Us is a great series as a whole, and he can’t wait to be curious about the future.

In the plot of “The Last Survivor Two Parts”, the player spends about half of the time operating the character “Abby”; the controversy of playing him is that “Abby” in the story killed the important characters in the previous work, One of them is Joel, the protagonist of the previous work. However, players have a lot of time to use Abby to roam the game world. The idea of ​​the production company Naughty Dog is to make players feel more dramatic.

It is understood that the creative director of The Last Survivor, Neil Druckmann, said that the plot outline of the “Last Survivor Trilogy” has been completed; but at present, Naughty Dog has not officially confirmed that the game has begun production. Continued development is to be expected given the series’ strong voice, but there’s no telling whether Naughty Dog will continue Abby and Ellie’s story in the third generation.