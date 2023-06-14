The Voltero C100 in the test, 100W charger with great efficiency

With the C100, Voltero offers a 100W USB C charger that uses GaN technology. This has two USB C ports and a quite compact design, for the power of 100W.

It sounds very exciting! But how does it look in practice? Can the Voltero C100 convince here? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to Voltero for making the C100 available for this test.

Das Voltero C100 im Test

The C100 is a 100W charger with two USB-C ports. This relies on GaN technology.

GaN stands for Gallium Nitride, which is a semiconductor that is slowly finding its way into the mass market. Compared to silicon, gallium nitride has some advantages in terms of efficiency in switch-mode power supplies. This allows smaller devices to be built with gallium nitride than with regular silicon with the same performance. Depending on the source, GaN components are approx. 32% smaller with the same performance and are also more efficient.

Accordingly, the C100 is quite compact at 66 x 32 x 67.6 mm for a 100W power supply. The weight is also not excessive at 203 g.

However, the power adapter doesn’t look too light or cheap either. The workmanship is quite good and the case seems stable.

The connections of the C100

The C100 has two USB C ports.

USB C 1 / 2 – USB Power Delivery 100W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

Both USB C ports can initially deliver 100W. This according to the USB Power Delivery Standard, which is used by Apple, Google, Samsung, Dell, ASUS, etc., among others.

Due to the power of 100W, the charger can also be used for notebooks!

But if you use both USB C ports at the same time, they will be throttled down to 45W each. Here I might have wished for throttling to 60+40W instead of 2x 45W.

For example, charging a notebook + smartphone is suboptimal, especially if it is a larger notebook. As with almost all USB C chargers, the throttling is static!

As soon as two devices are connected, regardless of whether they need 45W or not, they are throttled to 2x 45W.

No PPS

Unfortunately, the C100 does not have the PPS standard on any of its USB C ports.

stress test

As is usual with my charger tests, I also put the Voltero C100 under full load for a few hours. So here one port is constantly loaded with 100W (20V/5A).

Fortunately, there were no failures or problems.

Also, the charger did not reach an exceptionally high temperature. The case stayed below 70 degrees, we only got +- 77 degrees in the area of ​​the connections.

77 degrees may sound very hot, but it is not for a charger with a constant load!

For which devices is the Voltero C100 suitable?

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel ++ Huawei Smartphones + OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) + Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

First of all, the C100 is good, if not very good, for notebooks, tablets and other larger devices. You have a notebook that can charge via USB C? Then the card is good that it can also load the C100 at full speed.

I tested this with the Dell XPS 13 as well as the MacBook Pro 13 M1 and, as expected, had no problems. It would even be possible to charge both notebooks at +- full speed at the same time.

This is also great for the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck or Apple iPads. In general, it is well suited for the Apple ecosystem.

Only the Samsung Galaxy S models lose some speed due to the missing PPS standard. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was “only” charged with 14W on the charger (theoretically, up to 45W would be possible on models with PPS).

tension stability

Voltage stability is no longer as important with USB-C chargers as it was with USB A chargers.

However, the voltages must of course remain within the limits and a stable voltage indicates better electronics.

Fortunately, there is nothing negative to report here. The tension stability of the C100 is above average!

Efficiency of Voltero C100

Finally, let’s talk about the efficiency of the Voltero C100. Especially in our current time, high efficiency is more important than ever.

Fortunately, the efficiency of the Voltero C100 is extremely good! This varies between 86.3% and 91.5%, which are absolute top values!

I haven’t seen much better from a charger in this class.

We also see this compared to a few other chargers. Here you can see how strong the C100 is.

Conclusion

Are two USB C ports enough for you and are you looking for 100W of power? Then you will be very satisfied with the Voltero C100!

The charger was able to convince in the test with a mixture of high performance, compact dimensions and more than solid electronics. Especially the efficiency of the charger is great.

Accordingly, it had no problems even under constant load.

There is only one minus point, the lack of the PPS standard. This makes the charger less recommended for Samsung Galaxy smartphone users.

However, this is great for notebooks, power banks and the Apple ecosystem!