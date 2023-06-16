The VOLTERO PS12 in the test, 3500 cycles and 992Wh capacity

With the PS12, VOLTERO offers an exciting power station in the upper middle class. The PS12 has a capacity of 992Wh and a maximum output power of 1200W.

This relies on a LiFePo4 battery, which according to the manufacturer should withstand over 3500 cycles. It’s exciting to read!

But how does it look in practice? Is PS12 as good as VOLTERO promises? Does the power station keep up its capacity and how does it compare to the competition?

Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to VOLTERO for making the power station available for this test.

I will return to the PS12 in the Test

The core of the VOLTERO PS12 is based on the same design as its sister models. We have a medium-compact power station that has a black housing with blue accents.

The power station measures 330 x 220 x 289 mm and weighs 11.16 kg. For better transport, the power station has a large handle on the top.

Purely haptically and optically, this is neat, if not spectacular.

The connections of the VOLTERO PS12

All connections are on the front of the power station. Here we have the following:

2x 230V socket with up to 1200W (3600W peak)

1x cigarette lighter 12V/10A

2x DC outputs 12V/10A

1x USB C 60W Power Delivery

1x USB C 18W Power Delivery

2x USB A Quick Charge 18W

This is a more than solid port equipment! Maybe I would have liked a 100W USB C port, but apart from that everything is there that I expect from a power station of this class.

Also on the front is a DC input for the power supply, car connection and solar panels.

Mit Display

The PS12 has a display on the front that shows you the following information:

Ladestand in %

Remaining runtime/loading time

Active Connections

Power in watts input

Power in watts output

Voltero uses LiFePo4 cells

Fortunately, Voltero uses the so-called LiFePo4 battery cells in all of its current power stations.

LiFePo4 stands for lithium iron phosphate battery, you can find more detailed information on Wikipedia.

LiFePo4 is an alternative battery technology to lithium ion batteries. LiFePo4 batteries have a lower energy density, so they are larger and heavier with the same capacity.

This also makes them a lot more durable! Normal lithium ion batteries last 500-1000 cycles, LiFePo4 manage 3000+ cycles. Voltero even advertises 3500+ cycles.

In addition, LiFePo4 batteries are less sensitive and can catch fire much harder.

Due to the higher security and durability I like to see them in power stations like the PS12!

Who tested breaking.org Powerstations?

I have now tested more than a dozen power stations for breaking.org. In addition to the first visual inspection and assessment, testing the capacity takes a lot of time.

Here I charge the power station either via the enclosed power pack or via the car power pack. This mostly on a small off-grid solar system in the breaking office to save a little energy.

The power station is then discharged and recharged via the various ports and connections, etc. I measure the energy (in Wh) that I can draw from the power station before it switches off. I repeat these measurements at different power levels, at AC and DC ports, etc.

During the test, such a power station will do between 5 and 15 cycles.

The UNI-T UT230B-EU is used as a measuring device for the AC measurements, as is the ATORCH AC3680W. For the DC measurements I use the ATORCH DLB-600W 200V 40A DC electronic load and other measuring devices such as the Power-Z KM003C or the ATORCH AT24.

At the same time, I test whether the various connections can also meet their performance values. I also log charging times and the energy required for charging between the individual discharging processes so that I can later calculate the charging efficiency.

This is followed by a practical test, as well as a test of the “UPS” properties.

The capacity of the VOLTERO PS12

VOLTERO advertises the PS12 with a capacity of 992Wh. As is usual in practice, the capacity varies greatly depending on which port of the power station you use.

Wh USB C 60W 887 DC 12V/5A 740 AC 50W 703 AC 200W 875

In the test, the capacity of the power station fluctuated between 703 Wh and 887 Wh. This corresponds to 71% to 89% of the manufacturer’s specification, which is quite a large range. This isn’t entirely uncommon either, as power stations are very often quite inefficient at low loads.

The PS12 achieves the worst value of 703 Wh with a load of 50W via the sockets. The sockets on power stations are always a bit less efficient anyway. This is due to the conversion from DC to AC and the quite strong increase in voltage.

Especially if you then slowly discharge via the sockets, the efficiency drops significantly. If we increase the load on the sockets, here in the test to 200W, then we see how the usable energy also increases significantly.

Use USB C if possible

If you have a notebook that can be charged via USB C, then ideally use the USB C port of the power station! This is significantly more efficient than if you would use the regular notebook charger via the sockets.

The USB C port of the PS12 has an output of 60W. Normally I would prefer a 100W port for a power station of this class, but 60W is sufficient for 99% of all notebooks, smartphones, game consoles, etc.

The port can provide the following services according to the USB Power Delivery Standard:

5V/3A

9V/3A

12V/3A

15V/3A

20V/3A

The USB C port also supports PPS!

PPS 5-11V at up to 3A

Again not a huge PPS range, but sufficient, for example, to quickly load Samsung smartphones that value PPS.

In practice, I was very satisfied with the USB C port of the power station. This worked perfectly for me in combination with the Dell XPS 13, MacBook Pro 13 and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

12V ports stabilized

The 12V outputs on the PS12 are stabilized! This means that the voltage does not fluctuate with the internal voltage of the battery cells, but remains fairly constant.

However, I did see some fluctuations, but nothing overly wild.

Can it be used as a UPS?

It is of course possible to charge and discharge the VOLTERO PS12 at the same time!

This is very important, especially when using solar panels. This is where loading and unloading at the same time makes perfect sense.

But is it possible to use the PS12 as a UPS as well? In principle: yes. You can leave the power supply connected and use the power station’s outputs. The power pack then charges continuously.

However, the power supply has a maximum of about 200W. The UPS function is not overly efficient. If you have a load of more than approx. 120W, the power station would discharge despite the charger being connected.

Therefore, the VOLTERO PS12 can only be recommended as a UPS to a very limited extent. However, the switching times when the power pack is unplugged are very good. Strictly speaking, I had no problems with my devices (PCs) here.

Load there VOLTERO PS12

The VOLTERO PS12 has a DC input. The DC input allows a voltage range of 12-30V at a maximum of 200W. In practice, however, we seem to have a +- 8A limit.

Basically, you have three options for charging the power station.

Via the included 200W power supply Via a cigarette lighter (12V/8A) Via a solar panel with standard MC4 connectors 12-30V/8A

A 200W power pack with a 992Wh power station is fine. This ensures fast charging, but it’s not rapid either, if we compare this to some of the power stations with an integrated power supply.

Charging the power station on the power pack takes about 6:30 hours. Not extremely slow, but not overly fast either.

At a 12V source, charging went with a maximum of +- 100W. A charge takes 13:30h, which is completely OK for charging at a 12V source.

Conclusion

The VOLTERO PS12 is a very good “basic” power station. This has good battery cells, a good capacity and a great selection of connections.

I was able to measure a capacity of up to 887 Wh with this power station, which is great! Even the sockets offer good efficiency as long as the load on them is not too low.

The sockets worked without any problems in the test, even with more sensitive devices. The USB C port is also very good, which with 60W has enough power even for medium-sized notebooks. A 100W port would have been nice, of course, but 60W with PPS is decent.

There are also various DC outputs and the practical display. I would also like to praise the fan, which is pleasantly discreet here.

With all this, the LiFePo4 battery cells ensure a very high durability and reliability.

But what speaks against the VOLTERO P12? On the one hand, this power station does not have any luxury features. We don’t have app support or anything like that. The display and the optics are also kept rather simple. However, I don’t see this as a major criticism.

What I see as a real point of criticism is the somewhat slower loading. So here we have a 200W external power supply. 200W with a 992 Wh power station is fine, a charge takes about 5 hours, but it’s not extremely fast either.

So if you value extremely fast charging of the power station or a UPS function, then this is not for you.

Apart from that, the PS12 is great! And especially if you are looking for a simple power station with LiFePo4 cells, good capacity and good connection equipment, you will be very satisfied with the VOLTERO P12!