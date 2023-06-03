The VOLTERO S25 in the test, 26800mAh capacity and 100W USB C

With the S25, VOLTERO offers a new high-end power bank. This should offer 26800 mAh capacity, a 100W USB C output and PPS.

All this in a simple but stylish aluminum housing.

First of all, it sounds very good! The price of around €120 is also right for a power bank with these performance values.

But how does it look in practice? How good is the VOLTERO S25 really here? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to VOLTERO for making the S25 available for this test.

On Voltero S25 im Test

The VOLTERO S25 relies on a fairly classic design. Apart from the VOLTERO logo on the front, we have a completely black power bank.

This is made of aluminum, only the end pieces, in which the connections are embedded, are made of plastic.

Accordingly, the power bank looks very massive and “heavy”, which is both a blessing and a curse. The power bank weighs 634g, which is relatively heavy, even for a 26800mAh model, but still okay. The same applies to the size of approx. 189 x 87 x 23 mm.

The connections

On the front of the power bank we find 2x USB A and 1x USB C

USB C – Power Delivery 100W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5

USB A – Quick Charge 18W – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

As it should be, the USB C port relies on the Power Delivery standard, which is used by all major manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Dell, ASUS, etc.

Thanks to the output of up to 100W, the power bank is also in principle well suited for notebooks.

In addition, we have two USB A ports, each with up to 18W after Quick Charge. When used together, however, the ports are throttled to a maximum of 5V/3.4A.

The VOLTERO S25 is also charged via USB C. Here the maximum is 60W.

Mit PPS

The USB C port of the VOLTERO S25 supports the PPS standard.

3.3-11V at up to 3A

3.3-21V at up to 3A

According to my measuring device, we have two PPS levels, which completely overlap. The PPS range is ok. Unfortunately we only have steps up to 3A.

Accordingly, the Samsung S series smartphones, for example, can “only” be charged with a maximum of 25W. For 45W as with the S23 Ultra, a stage of up to 5A would have been necessary.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

The capacity

VOLTERO advertises the S25 with a capacity of 26800 mAh. I could measure the following:

Wh mAh % of HA 5V/1A 80.082 21644 81% 9V/1A 86.418 23356 87% 9V/3A 84.692 22890 85% 20V/1A 86.223 23304 87% 20V/3A 80.577 21778 81%

I’m pleasantly surprised here! The capacity of the battery varies between 21644 mAh and 23356 mAh, which are very good values!

This corresponds to 81% to 87% of the manufacturer’s specification, great! Otherwise, high-end power banks in particular often have problems with capacity, as they simply work a little more inefficiently, but the values ​​fit here.

In general: The capacity specification for power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, their discharge is not 100% efficient. There is always a certain loss in the form of heat due to internal processes, voltage conversions, etc. This is especially true when using Quick Charge, USB PD or other fast charging standards. 80-90% is the usual “good” value for usable capacity. Over 90% are very rare and under 80% are uncommon. Also consider that your smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! If this has a 2000mAh battery, approx. 2600mAh are required for a 100% charge. However, this depends on the model and the type of charging.

100W only briefly?! But then PPS up to 5A?!

Many 100W power banks cannot deliver 100W constantly. So also the S25 in my test. There, it was only able to provide the first 25% of its 100W capacity.

Whether this is normal with the S25 or an error in my sample, I can not say conclusively. However, this is not a temperature problem, because even after cooling down, it remains at 20V/3A max.

However, as soon as the 20V/5A (100W) level disappears and is replaced by a 20V/3A (60W), the PPS level changes.

So we no longer have 3.3-11V at 3A, but 3.3-11V at 5A ?! huh?! I’ve never seen behavior like this before.

This must be a bug.

Load there VOLTERO S25

The VOLTERO S25 can charge with up to 60W. Of course you can also connect it to a 100W USB C charger, but even there it will only charge up to 60W. Conversely, if you only use a 30W USB PD charger, for example, then it will charge with a maximum of 30W.

On a 60W USB PD charger, the power bank needs almost exactly 2 hours for a 0% to 100% charge. This is very nice fast!

Of course you can also charge the power bank with a normal USB A charger. Here, however, it takes “minimal” longer.

In my test, the S25 needed around 13 hours for a full charge on a 5V/2.4A charger.

Conclusion

In itself, I think the VOLTERO S25 is an excellent power bank! For a high-end, this keeps its capacity specification very well!

The real, usable capacity varies between 21644 mAh and 23356 mAh, which are top values!

Charging the power bank is also very fast with just under 2 hours on a 60W USB C charger.

Discharging at 100W was a bit strange for me. So the PB could only be discharged with 100W for a very short time. Here I’m not quite sure if this is a bug or “by design”. There are some other 100W power banks that behave similarly.

So my VOLTERO S25 is more of a 60W power bank in practice with 100W “peak power”.

There are plus points again for the large PPS range and the valuable design.