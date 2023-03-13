With the Revo 140, Voltme offers an exciting and new USB-C charger. As the name suggests, the Revo 140 has a 140W USB C port.

This alone would be exciting, but we also have another USB C port and a USB A port. It makes the charger wonderfully flexible to use.

But how does it look in practice? Can the Revo 140 convince here?

The Voltme Revo 140 in review

The Voltme Revo 140 is a plug-in power supply that is plugged directly into the socket without cables or the like.

At 73 x 31 x 77.5 mm, this is a bit larger, but not gigantic either. It’s actually quite compact for a whopping 140W of power. The same applies to the weight of 260g.

The processing and feel is absolutely successful! The charger looks very well built and the design is also pleasing.

So we have a light honeycomb texture on the sides and the manufacturer’s logo also makes a very valuable impression. As a result, the Voltme Revo 140 doesn’t just look like a cheap run-of-the-mill charger, but really valuable.

The connections

The Voltme Revo 140 has two USB C ports and one USB A port.

USB C 1 – Power Delivery 140W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A, 28V/5A

USB C 2 – Power Delivery 100W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

USB A – Quick Charge und Super Charge – 4,5A/5V, 5V/4,5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The primary USB C port uses the Power Delivery 3.1 standard. This expands the well-known Power Delivery standard to power over 100W. Up to 140W or 28V/5A are possible here.

So far, to my knowledge, this only uses the current MacBook Pros. However, this port is of course fully compatible with the old Power Delivery standard and can charge classic devices with up to 100W.

The secondary USB-C port is a classic 100W port.

The USB A port in turn supports Quick Charge 3.0 and Huawei Super Charge with 22.5W.

throttling

The Voltme Revo 140 can provide up to 140W. However, if you use several ports at the same time, they will be tightly throttled. It doesn’t matter if you actually use a port, as soon as a device is connected, it is considered “occupied” and the power is reserved in a fixed pattern.

USB C 1 USB C 2 USB A 140W 100W 22,5W 100W 22,5W 65W 65W 65W 45W 22,5W

For example, if you use both USB C ports, they will be throttled to 65W each.

PPS

The Voltme Revo 140 has the PPS standard on both USB C ports.

USB C 1 and 2 – 3.3-21V at up to 5A.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/SS series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here How to charge the SS2 Ultra. An S21 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 25W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones ++ OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) +++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Expect slow loading speed

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

The mixture of 140/100W USB C port and the support of PPS makes the Voltme Revo 140 ideal for almost all smartphones and notebooks!

Especially PPS is very important for the Samsung S smartphones. The Voltme Revo 140 is only suitable for Realme/Oppo smartphones, but not perfect.

tension stability

Let’s take a look at tension stability.

There is nothing to complain about here! The voltage stability of the Voltme Revo 140 looks very good. The voltage is within all limits and also quite stable.

The efficiency

Finally, let’s talk about the efficiency of the Voltme Revo 140.

The efficiency varies between 79% and 91.8%. These are good, if not very good values. Both the efficiency at low load as well as at high load.

However, this is not an absolute record-breaking efficiency, but we are clearly above average here.

Conclusion

The Voltme Revo 140 is highly recommended! Are you looking for a compact 100/140W USB C charger with multiple USB outputs that makes a very good technical impression?

Then you’ve come to the right place! The charger offers good to very good efficiency, strong voltage stability, a full PPS range and last but not least two USB C ports, one of which can even deliver up to 140W.

The charger showed no weaknesses or other compatibility problems in the test. Sustained load doesn’t seem to be an overly big problem.

Unfortunately, the availability of the Voltme Revo 140 is currently rather poor, but if you find it at a good price, grab it!