The Voyager 2 spacecraft will remain operational until 2026 thanks to scientists

NASA technicians have managed to access a small reserve of fuel on the Voyager 2 probeextending the life of instruments on board and postponing the full shutdown – initially planned for the end of the year.

Voyager 2 is currently in interstellar space, beyond the heliosphere (the area where the solar wind dominates space), and being able to prolong its life is a great achievement; in this way the probe will be able to supply others revelations about interstellar space for a few more years. This information will be invaluable, as for now it is the only way we have to get it.

“The science data we receive from Voyager 2 becomes more valuable the further it gets from the Sun, so we certainly intend to keep as many instruments operational for as long as possible.,” said Linda Spilker, design scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

With an accurate e progressive shutdown of different instruments no longer useful, the scientists had managed to conserve enough power to keep the spacecraft going, though this process can’t go on forever; Spilker and his colleagues had predicted one shutdown complete by the end of the year, but they have discovered a small reserve of electricity, designated for a voltage regulator.

Turning off this regulator means put all 5 most important tools at riskbut the team decided this was the best option, in order to try and keep the tools up and running for some time longer.

According to many, Voyager 2 is most important scientific tool never launched into space. So far it is the only spacecraft to have reached Neptune, revealing everything we know about this planet (and even picking up signals from Uranus). When it launched in 1977, the plan was to have enough fuel to reach Neptune in 12 years.

Certainly, no one expected it would still in operation todaymore than 34 years later.