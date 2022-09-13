Games are getting more and more expensive, help QQ

In recent years, game products have begun to rise, and now Ubisoft has followed the trend. Recently, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed in an interview with Axios reporters in Paris that due to the impact of market competition, games will start to increase prices, while $70 will be the norm for Ubisoft’s AAA games. Not all games will charge this price, though, and some will sell for the same price as the competition.

In fact, Ubisoft is not the only manufacturer that has raised the price of games. In the past few years, companies including Take-Two, Activision, SONY, EA and Square Enix have all raised the price of AAA games to $70, such as the latest ” Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022, Demon’s Souls Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morath, and the PC version of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE, among others. However, for example, Microsoft XBOX has not chosen to follow up and increase the price of the game, because it has already cost a lot to buy the next-generation game console. If the price is raised again, it may cause a rebound among players.

The price of the recently announced new work “Assassin’s Creed: Illusion” is not the increased $70, because the scale of this game is small, the game often falls in about 15 to 20 hours, and the large flagship work “Assassin’s Creed” announced later. : Code-named Red may be a work that charges $70. The rest of the series, such as “Polar Howl”, “FireWire Hunt”, “Watch Dogs” and “The Division”, may all increase their prices in the future, and players should keep their wallets well.

