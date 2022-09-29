Listen to the audio version of the article

Purchase of company warehouses and securitization to be able to finance it, using specific vehicles, traditional banks but also the blockchain. It is the innovative business of inventory monetization, which is realized for the company in the sale of stocks, effectively anticipating future turnover and generating cash flows without debt: “It is not a loan, there is no charge for the company of debt, but on the contrary an increase in equity thanks to the collection of the sale of the warehouse, the risk of which ends up in companies, segregated from the Supply @ Me balance sheet “, explains Alessandro Zamboni, ceo and founder of Supply @ Me, start up fintech which closed its first operation of this kind, which also integrates the world of digital assets.

The company involved is a medium-sized Italian company, with a turnover of around 50 million euros, which has sold a part of its warehouse for a value of 1.6 million euros. It is active in the design and construction of industrial and special vehicles, electronic systems, electrical wiring and components for various sectors, with activities in Africa and the United States, as well as Italy. The operation, with a rather complex structure, hinges on the involvement of a trading company (“stock company”) belonging to the alternative investment fund promoted by Supply @ Me, which loads the warehouse on the platform and then tokenizes it through the minting of an Nft, a non-fungible token signed by VeChain Fondation, which manages it on its own proprietary blockchain. VeChain itself is landing in Italy with its platform focusing on the issues of traceability and supply chain.

For Supply @ Me, the debut on the market represents a crucial turning point from a strategic point of view to raise awareness of this opportunity for companies to transform inventory into liquidity and for investors to be able to focus on the real economy. “We have negotiations with various Italian companies for another 100-120 million euros of inventory – continues Zamboni -, but also for the involvement of an Italian system bank and two international asset managers who are currently carrying out a due diligence on our model for structuring one or more securitization transactions. At the same time Cerved is studying the elaboration of a rating for trading companies, which are nothing more than newco that trade on inventory ».

Supply @ Me was founded in Italy but then «a holding company listed on the London Stock Exchange was created to give international visibility to the business and facilitate access to liquidity». Remuneration remains high even in times of galloping inflation, since it is expressed through the revaluation of stocks whose value adjusts to the price rush.