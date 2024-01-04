The warmth of Miyazaki versus the freezing cold of data-driven marketing

The success of the new film by Hayao Miyazaki whose title was badly adapted in “The Boy and the Heron”remember an idea as important as it is destined not to be taken into consideration: there is (still) aalternative to marketing based on the creation of information clones built through the indiscriminate accumulation of data to offer “highly personalized services” but in reality glacially dehumanized.

The film, which took years to see the light of day, was not trumpeted – sorry – advertised like the many other shelf products – sorry – from theaters with big screens and snack carts that pass between the first and second half. The release in Japan, in fact, was not preceded by launches, press conferences and television appearances, which were replaced, instead, by the publication of a simple poster. That was enough to attract the audience and transform “How will you guys live?” – this is the approximate correct translation of the title – into an international success.

The fact that such a choice was the result of a secular evaluation that “simply” planned the most efficient strategy in relation to the characteristics of the product (and on the more than probable use of market analyzes conducted in the planning phase) does not change the terms of the question. The public did not need to be governed like a flock of sheep and directed in the transhumance towards the theaters by algorithms and statistics, but “simply” reacted to a work that conveys a message. In other words, instead of trying to sell anything by artificially creating the needthis is the figure of “digital marketing”, the film was offered almost as if it were a gift and not imposed.

From this point of view, the discussion is completely similar to what happens in other (not only) artistic fields: there is a substantial difference between those who reach the public by establishing an empathetic connection and those who, instead, do so as an inanimate product built in series based on the data generated by some platform. This applies to artists, but also to objects and services.

Of course, if the objective is “to sell at all costs” all this discussion is meaningless. Who cares if this or that artist is good or not? Or if that object is actually useful or is it (destined to become) just bulky junk? Nothing, because what matters is that “consumers” buy what is put on the shelf, regardless of whether they need it physically or intellectually. Hence the proliferation of data-based behavioral manipulation techniques, from the Ocean Model to nudging which, despite the communicative embellishment that characterizes them, certainly do not serve to establish a sincere relationship with people.

This does not mean that data-driven marketing is useless, ineffective or to be abandoned but that it could (or should?) be used to satisfy concrete needs and not to artificially create fictitious needs.

The fideistic use of “analytics” generates, in fact, a paradoxical and well-known effect: by modeling products and services on “what people want”, the interest in creating something truly new and useful is reduced, privileging the “mee too” or, on the contrary, “difference” as an end in itself. Paraphrasing Andrew Langone could therefore say that many use data – he was talking about statistics – like a drunk uses streetlights: more as a support than to light the way.

I’m not entirely certain that there was such a reasoning behind the marketing and communication choices adopted for “The Boy and the Heron”. However, phenomenally, what happened with this film offers more than a starting point to reflect on the importance of regaining control of one’s existence, escaping the hypocritical paternalism of (not only) commercial marketing strategies, which, with the excuse of ” do something for us” reduce us to a worse condition than that of human beings in the world of The Matrix.

In the film, individuals are kept alive because (and until) they produce energy to power the machines which translates, in real life, into existing because (and until) they are able to generate wealth to spend. However, while The Matrix is ​​just a movie, the condition of “consumer” it’s damn real, and digital marketing is the tool to make sure people get used to accepting this dehumanization of existence.

Therefore, the real reason that guided the choice of how to present “The Boy and the Heron” to the world matters little, because what matters is the food for thought it offers: choosing to continue living in a condition of systemic stupor in which everything is consumption, or regain control of one’s life, because lhe human being is (at least for some time yet) more than the data that describes him.

