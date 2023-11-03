The WBE660S WiFi 7 access point, new launch from Zyxel

Zyxel Networks launches the WBE660S WiFi 7 access point designed to solve congestion, management and security with enterprise-grade technology and performance. This is the first WiFi 7 solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Enterprise-Edge. With enterprise-grade technology, performance and cloud security management, this access point is designed to solve businesses’ most challenging WiFi problems.

Continuously evolving connectivity

The Zyxel Networks WiFi 7 access point is designed to help businesses meet the growing need for coverage of high-density areas. With her architecture With triple radio, the WBE660S supports speeds of up to 22Gbps, five times faster than the previous generation of WiFi (WiFi 6/6E). And this is thanks to the wider 320MHz channel (exclusive to WiFi 7 devices), which improves overall throughput and also increases capacity (more devices), taking advantage of the 6GHz spectrum. Additionally, the inclusion of a Multi-Gig LAN uplink that supports up to 10GbE unlocks the full potential of 10GbE networks.

Exceptional performance with the WBE660S WiFi 7 access point

Powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 Wi-Fi 7 platform, the WBE660S offers robust computing power and ensures smooth operations even in the most demanding scenarios. The three 4×4 Smart Antennas optimize WiFi performance by using antenna patterns to adapt to each environment, mitigating interference. Zyxel Networks’ RF-first design, incorporating Advanced RF Filter and Advanced Cellular Coexistence technologies, reduces interference from adjacent WiFi channels and 4G/5G mobile networks. That is, problems often encountered in high-pressure environments density. In addition to ensuring optimal performance across all channels, the design takes full advantage of the increased throughput provided by 4K QAM (exclusively for WiFi 7 devices).

Manage and protect

Managing and securing a high-density, mission-critical network can be extremely challenging. Seamlessly integrated with Zyxel Networks’ Nebula cloud, the WBE660S is packed with enterprise-grade features. These include: WiFi Health, WiFi Aid and Connect & Protect Plus (CNP+) with a one-year Nebula Pro Pack license included. WiFi Aid automatically resolves network access issues throughout the entire wireless client onboarding journey. Instead, CNP+ offers more security against network breaches by protecting the wireless perimeter where most traffic enters the network.

Pioneers of WiFi 7

Kell Lin, Senior Associate Vice President di Zyxel Networks

For MSPs looking to address the congestion WiFi in the most complex places, the WBE660S represents a real breakthrough. As pioneers of WiFi 7, we have exploited wireless innovations to address enterprise connectivity challenges by integrating them into our product architecture. With Nebula Cloud Networking simplifying network management, Zyxel Networks is among the first to bring WiFi 7 to a broad range of businesses, helping them take advantage of the new era of connectivity.

