The Webb Space Telescope Discovers Active Supermassive Black Hole in Distant Galaxy CEERS 1019

Title: Webb Space Telescope Discovers Distant Active Black Hole

The Epoch Times, July 17, 2023 (Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Dave Ruo)

Recently, the Webb Space Telescope made a groundbreaking discovery that has left people shocked and astounded. The telescope has detected an active supermassive black hole in the depths of the universe, which is even farther away than previously recorded.

This incredible finding comes from the galaxy CEERS 1019, located over 13 billion years away. CEERS 1019 is an extremely old galaxy, believed to have formed approximately 570 million years after the Big Bang.

According to a NASA press release, this black hole has a mass of approximately 9 million solar masses. To put that into perspective, the mass of the sun is about 333,000 times the mass of the Earth. Remarkably, this black hole is significantly less massive than other black holes detected in the early universe by other telescopes. Those behemoths are often over a billion times the mass of the sun, making them easier to observe due to their brightness.

The ability to observe such faint, distant black holes is made possible by the highly sensitive instruments on the Webb telescope. Its capability to detect otherwise invisible light has enabled scientists to pinpoint this fascinating black hole.

Rebecca Larson, a postdoctoral researcher at RIT’s School of Physics and Astronomy, led the discovery. She compared observing this distant object with the Webb telescope to observing a black hole in our nearby galaxy. This groundbreaking discovery wouldn’t have been possible without the Webb Early Evolution of the Universe Science (CEERS) expedition led by the University of Texas at Austin, which also documented 11 new galaxies.

The CEERS 1019 galaxy poses intriguing questions to scientists. The relative size of its central black hole remains a mystery, as it is smaller than the gravity wells typically formed in early universes. Additionally, CEERS 1019 appears as a string of three bright spots, diverging from the typical disk-like structure observed in many other galaxies.

Jeyhan Kartaltepe, a member of the CEERS team at the Rochester Institute of Technology, commented on these peculiar properties. Kartaltepe stated, “We are not used to seeing so many structures in images at such a distance,” suggesting that these unusual features might be responsible for driving the activity of the galaxy’s black hole and, potentially, increasing star formation.

NASA highlights the fact that CEERS 1019 is still producing new stars. The discoveries made by the Webb telescope, including CEERS 1019, have the potential to reshape our understanding of star formation and galaxy evolution throughout cosmic history.

Seiji Fujimoto, a NASA Hubble researcher at the University of Texas at Austin, expressed the significance of these findings. Fujimoto stated, “This galaxy, along with other distant galaxies that we may discover in the future, may change our understanding of star formation and galaxy evolution throughout cosmic history.”

The researchers also note that the black hole within CEERS 1019 may only hold the record for being the most distant active supermassive black hole on record for a short time. The astronomy community is already actively working to pinpoint other, even more distant black holes, a mission that may be accomplished in just a few weeks according to NASA.

This incredible discovery serves as another testament to the revolutionary capabilities of the Webb Space Telescope and the continuous advancements in our understanding of the enigmatic universe.

Editor in charge: Ye Ziwei

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

