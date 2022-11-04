Home Technology The well-received shooting “The Storm 2: Vietnam” + “Filament” EGS is free for a limited time, and it will be permanently saved after receiving it | 4Gamers
The well-received shooting "The Storm 2: Vietnam" + "Filament" EGS is free for a limited time, and it will be permanently saved after receiving it

The well-received shooting "The Storm 2: Vietnam" + "Filament" EGS is free for a limited time, and it will be permanently saved after receiving it

Epic Games is giving away limited-time free games this week, “Filament” and “Rising Storm 2: Vietnam”, which can be permanently saved to your collection as long as you log in to the EGS store to pick up the game.

“Filament” is a sci-fi puzzle-solving single-player game launched by Beard Envy team in 2020. The investigator played by the player boarded a spaceship “Han Baiyu” whose crew was missing, and solved more than 300 puzzle levels while investigating the spaceship puzzle the truth.

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is a tactical shooter game jointly developed by Antimatter Games and Tripwire Interactive. It is the sequel to the early 2013 “Rising Storm”. The game stage has shifted from the first-generation Pacific theater island-hopping battle to the Vietnam War during the Cold War. The game supports 64-player multiplayer war and campaign mode.

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam received extremely positive reviews on Steam after its launch in 2017.

The Epic Games Store limited-to-free games “Filament” and “Rising Storm 2: Vietnam” will only be available until 23:00 on November 11th, Taiwan time, and they can be saved permanently after receiving them.

In addition, next week Epic Games will be giving away the games “Alba” and “Shadow Strategy: General’s Blade”.

