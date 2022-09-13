Home Technology The whistleblower brought more detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra main camera details- Page 1- Samsung Discussion
This year is about to enter the final season, which means that the next wave of flagship phones is about to debut, and Samsung, the Android leader, is naturally the focus of discussion. In addition to the previous news that the main camera will be as high as 200 million pixels, the recent whistleblower has also brought Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra main camera spec details.

The whistleblower Ice Universe revealed on Twitter that the main camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have 200 million high-resolution pixels, and will be equipped with an unannounced sensor with a size of 1/1.3 inches and a unit pixel size of 0.6μm , and with an aperture of F/1.7, and he previously revealed that the S23 Ultra will use a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 10-megapixel triple and tenx telephoto cameras, the same as the S22 Ultra.

At present, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra uses a 100 million-pixel main camera with a sensor size of 1/1.33 inches, a 0.8 µm pixel size and an F/1.8 aperture. At present, it seems that in addition to the pixels, the S23 Ultra’s camera has The specifications have not been improved too much, but the new sensor may use new technologies, as well as new algorithms and image processing, whether Samsung will bring more surprises in the image, or we have to wait for further news Hello.

