The whistleblower revealed that the Motorola razr 2022 European price will be more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The whistleblower revealed that the Motorola razr 2022 European price will be more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

raising the specifications to the mainstream flagship level in one fell swoop, making many domestic and foreign consumers expect the razr 2022 to enter the international market as soon as possible, but from the new revelations, the price of the razr 2022 after going abroad does not seem good.

Although it was previously reported that the price will be close to competitors, the whistleblower Roland Quandt recently said that the price of razr 2022 in euros will exceed 1,200 euros, equivalent to NT$37,000, compared to Samsung Z Flip 4 in Europe 8GB+ The starting price of 256GB is only 1,099 euros, and the 8GB+256GB and 8GB+512GB capacities are also only 1,159 euros and 1,279 euros.

Motorola RAZR 2022 is about to launch in Europe. At a lovely 1200+ Euro price they’re probably gonna sell like 5 of them. Maybe 6.

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 10, 2022

In this way, unless Motorola directly launches the top-gauge 12GB+256GB capacity version in Europe, it will be difficult for the razr 2022 to compete with the Z Flip 4 in price, and Quandt will only sell five or six units of the Motorola razr 2022 directly. , the international consumers who are looking forward to it will probably be quite disappointed.

