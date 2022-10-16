Razer Edge

Earlier, Razer announced that it would launch the Edge, a portable game console with 5G connectivity, to enter the cloud gaming market. However, at the recent RazerCon conference, although the detailed specifications were officially released, only the pricing of the Wi-Fi version came out first, and the 5G version will not be known until January next year.

The Razer Edge has a 6.8” 144Hz refresh rate, 288Hz touch sampling rate, and a 2,400 x 1,080 FHD+ AMOLED screen. It claims to have 87% more pixels than its rivals. I believe it is a 1,280 x 800 screen that is directly pointed to Steam Deck. The core specification is mentioned earlier, the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming chip platform specially developed by Qualcomm for the Edge, with an eight-core 3GHz Kryo CPU and an Adreno GPU, plus active cooling and 6 sets of air ports. Razer said that this game Specialized chips are 2 to 3 times higher than chips used in traditional gaming mobile phones (such as S720G) in benchmark scores.

Razer Edge comes standard with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage chip, supports up to 2TB microSD card expansion, 5,000mAh battery, THX Spatial Audio two-way speakers, dual digital microphones, and even better, a built-in 5MP 1080p/60fps selfie camera , which can be directly used for direct game live.

That is to say, Razer Edge is actually a small Android 12 tablet, but Razer will come with Kishi V2 Pro as an exclusive handle accessory. After installation, it will make up for the common triggers, micro-motions, and “super-accurate” shakes of game consoles. lever, and there will also be HyperSense vibration feedback. The weight of the whole set will change from 264g of the cleaner to 401g, but it can be regarded as an acceptable range.

The Razer Edge ships with the Epic Games, Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now launchers preloaded, as well as remote gaming services like Steam Link, Moonlight, and Parsec, but the Razer Edge is currently only planned to be available in the U.S. .

As mentioned at the beginning, the first Razer Edge is a Wi-Fi version priced at $400, which supports the use of 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E, ensuring enough upload and download bandwidth to play streaming games. The 5G version is exclusive to the partner Verizon, and the specifications are similar, except that it will use e-SIM, support Sub 6 and mmWave 5G, and the audio technology will be changed to Boomcloud360 audio value to be announced.