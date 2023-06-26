The winning game will release the official Baby Shark game in September – Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party

As of recently, Outright Games has been steadily disclosing its portfolio through the remainder of 2023. We’ve known about Paw Patrol World, Jumanji: Wild Adventures, Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition announcements for weeks, and now the kids’ game publisher has another announcement for fans. Because a rhythm-adventure game based on The Pinkfong Company’s Baby Shark brand is coming this September.

Developed by RecoTechnologies, the game is called Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party, and players will become Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, or Grandpa Shark and travel to seven recognizable locations in the video for an oceanic adventure. The idea is to go across the ocean to a musical competition called the Fin-Tastic Festival, and do this by completing levels that revolve around rhythm or runner gameplay. The game will feature unlockable outfits and skins to customize your shark family, as well as 30 songs to listen to and sing along to during gameplay.

Since this is a title developed for teens ages 3-6, it’s designed to help develop reading skills and can even serve as a basis for introducing teens to the mechanics and systems used in video games.

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party will launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2023, and you can check out the announcement trailer below.

