The Witch of Mercury’s Hash Flag Promotion Hindered by Twitter’s New Viewing Limit

Title: Twitter Limitation Puts Dent in “The Witch of Mercury” Promotion Efforts

Publication Date: July 3, 2023

Summary: The conclusion of the popular TV series “The Witch of Mercury” has stirred intense discussions online. To enhance the show’s publicity, BANDAI, the production company, invested in a unique hash flag service for the official Twitter account. However, Twitter’s recent limitations on user views have hampered the effectiveness of the promotional campaign.

On July 1, Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, announced temporary restrictions on the number of posts users can view on the platform. Non-authenticated users without verified blue ticks are now limited to accessing only 600 new posts per day. This decision has significant consequences for marketing efforts.

When the exclusive hashtags #WitchOfMercury, #WitchOfMercuryFinalEpisode, or #G_Witch were used, users expected to see a specially designed emoji of the show’s main character, Suletta. However, due to the daily limit on post views set by Twitter, many fans were unable to explore new content related to the series.

Though “The Witch of Mercury” generated considerable buzz and engagement, limitations imposed by Twitter hindered its reach. Bandai reportedly spent approximately 25 million yen (around HK$1.35 million) on the hash flag service, only to encounter reduced exposure and engagement due to Twitter’s restrictions.

The impact of these limitations extends beyond “The Witch of Mercury” promotion. With Twitter being a key platform for marketing and information dissemination, many businesses and organizations may experience challenges in reaching their intended audiences effectively.

Twitter’s restrictions on post views are an attempt to address issues related to data scraping and system manipulation. While these measures address concerns of privacy and security, they also inadvertently disrupt promotional efforts, potentially affecting the overall success of campaigns.

(Editor’s note: As of recent updates, the Twitter viewing limit for non-authenticated users has been increased to 1,000 tweets per day, providing some relief for promotions and information sharing.)

As the digital landscape evolves, balancing user privacy and viewing experiences with promotional needs remains a complex challenge. Businesses and content creators will need to adapt their strategies to navigate potential limitations imposed by platforms like Twitter, ensuring their message reaches the intended audience effectively.

