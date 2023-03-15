Home Technology The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s latest Next-Gen patch promises more performance fixes – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s latest Next-Gen patch promises more performance fixes – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Next-Gen edition has rolled out yet another patch, and like the previous one, it once again brings various fixes aimed at improving the game’s performance on the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series versions.

Dubbed Patch 4.02, this promises to improve Performance Mode on current-generation platforms, in addition to squashing a ton of different bugs. The PC version can expect better stability when playing DX12, as well as some bug fixes.

PC and consoles can also now look forward to more impressive water reflections, as well as options to fiddle with motion blur, and a number of different mission and localization issues have also been addressed across all platforms.

As with the previous patch, CD Projekt Red did reveal that Patch 4.02 also includes some minor fixes that didn’t make the cut on the actual update notes.

