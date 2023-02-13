Over the past few days, the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt community has been rocked after discovering that the game’s female models had genitals added to them. This was noticed in the few nude character models in the title (including the human version of Crones), which previously used Barbie’s doll-like smooth genital area, but when this discovery was made, many thought it was intentional, Because the game doesn’t stray far from nudity.

However, this does appear to be a bug, as developer CD Projekt Red has now sent an email to Kotaku to clarify the genitals addition, which states that this will be“Community Sourced Mods”Mixed in with other enhancements made by the studio“Unexpected result”。

CD Projekt Red states: “The Witcher 3: Next-Gen Edition of Wild Hunt features several community-sourced mods not created by CD PROJEKT RED, in addition to numerous enhancements created and implemented in-house by the studio. Merging everything Putting it all together was a complicated process and the textures in question were an unexpected result in release builds. This is something we’re working hard to fix.

Long story short, it looks like the community known as “Cronussies” will be deleted soon.