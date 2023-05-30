The Witcher: Netflix confirms season 5

More seasons without Henry Cavil will come

By now, anyone interested in the story of the white-haired witcher should have noticed that lead actor Henry Cavill will hand over the silver sword to his successor Liam Hemsworth from season four (Techrush reported). Netflix seems very confident in the new cast, and in an interview with Deadline, casting director Sophie Holland confirmed that filming Season 5 is on the agenda shortly after the completion of filming for Season 4, which is set to begin soon. She was also asked if she was surprised Cavill was leaving the show, but declined to answer.

Cavill, who is known as a gaming fanatic, was keen to keep the story close to the source material – however, the series started to go in the opposite direction already in Season 2, which didn’t go down well everywhere.

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a trailer in which we see Hemsworth as the Witcher yet. But we are already very excited about the first pictures and will of course keep you up to date.

When will The Witcher continue?

From June 29th we will be able to start the final season with Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. The special feature here: Netflix serves us the third season divided into two bites – Part 2 does not start until July 27th. When Season 4 will continue is currently still in the stars. A release before 2024 should not be expected.

More from the Witcher universe

If you can’t get enough of Geralt, then don’t despair: the mini-series is available to you with four episodes The Witcher: Blood Origin available on Netflix, which sees itself as a prequel and deals with the creation of the first witcher. You can also find it on Netflix The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. It’s an animated film, but it’s not exactly suitable for children. With a recommended age of 18 and over, the dark fantasy action, which is not stingy with blood and violence, is aimed primarily at older Witcher fans. The focus of the completed story is Geralt’s mentor Vesemir.

Witcher fans can also look forward to golden times on the video game front: A total of three new games have been announced by developer CD Project Red, currently still under the code name Polaris. However, it will probably take some time until the first tangible information is available.

Also in development is a fully-fledged remake of the first game, which was previously only released for PC Witcher-Games from 2007. It is developed by the Polish studio Fool’s Theory under the code name Canis Major.

But multiplayer fans should also be taken care of: under the code name Sirius the American studio Molasses Flood is working on another game from the Wichter universe, about which not much is known. The only information that has gotten through so far is that they are aimed at a broader audience and want to offer a multiplayer part in addition to the single-player story. There is also no information about the status of the development work. However, these may have stalled.

So there’s a lot to look forward to. In the following you will find the trailer for the soon to be released third season of the Netflix series, with which you can get in the right mood.

