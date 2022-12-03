CD Projekt is really fighting for the stars. The recent announcement of a new The Witcher trilogy, a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, a remake of the first The Witcher, and a spinoff based on The Witcher fantasy world but developed by Molasses Flood means that This Polish company is going to be very, very busy for quite some time.

But when will these games start to debut? Well, that’s not quite touched yet, as many are still years away and in the early stages of development, but thanks to a recent financial call, we do know that the remake will come after The Witcher 4.

"As for the remake, and when it's coming out – it's going to be on Polaris afterwards, it's a result of how we see the project," said CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński. The remaster will be largely based on technology used in Polaris, so development will take place in parallel with Polaris, but once Polaris launches, its underlying technology will Will be ready to be partially reused in the reforge.

You might be wondering where this got the title developed by Molasses Flood, which Kiciński also talked about, And said: "But we are not saying that Sirius whether it will come before Polaris or after – just those three Witcher games will be the first games that we're going to have in the pipeline; that's all I can say right now.

The Cyberpunk sequel could go even further, as it was noted during the same call that development will begin to scale up after the Phantom Freedom expansion arrives in 2023.