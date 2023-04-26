Home » The Witcher Season 3: First trailer released!
The Witcher Season 3: First trailer released!

What can we expect in the third season about the witcher Geralt von Rivia? The new trailer comes with a surprise.

Image: Netflix

The Wichter – the saga about the witcher Geralt and his adventures – was a massive success for Netflix with its first two seasons. So it’s no wonder that the third installment of the fantasy epic is eagerly awaited by the streaming service giant.

However, there is one special feature this time: As with the successful SciFi series Stranger Things Netflix also relies on a two-part broadcast for the witcher. As we can see from the end of the trailer, the five-episode first part of the third season will be broadcast from June 29th, part two will follow from July 27th and will contain three more episodes. At the moment, we don’t know why Netflix doesn’t prefer a split into four episodes. Possible plot reasons.

But what we do know: Season three will be Henry Cavil’s final appearance as Witcher Geralt (Techrush reported). From season four onwards, Liam Hemsworth will take on the role of the charismatic gray haired boy – a decision that not all fans like, given that Cavil’s portrayal of Geralt was very popular. We’ll see how he fills in Cavil’s oversized footsteps and if he can swing the swords just as convincingly.

You can watch the official trailer here:

What is season three about? WARNING SPOILERS!

Not much is known yet, just that the third installment of the Netflix show will be based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book “The Time of Contempt” will orient. Netflix itself writes:

“Everyone wants Ciri for their own ends, and many will stop at nothing – even violence and murder – to get their hands on her. For Geralt, realizing he’s part of a family means he must accept the help of others – and that includes Yennefer and Jaskier.”

We remain excited to see what season three has in store for us and also to see how Cavil’s departure unfolds.

What: Netflix

