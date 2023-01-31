The Witcher: Project Sirius, developed by The Molasses Flood, will include co-op, a non-linear story, and character classes for players to choose from.

That’s according to a listing for a narrative director job for Molasses Flood, which mentions story elements, and another ad for a senior multiplayer designer tells us there will be “Various game modes, player progression and social systems”. There are also hints about a class system, which could even allow players to choose from different wizarding schools.

The Witcher: Sirius seems to stray from the formula set by CD Projekt Red. However, with the franchise moving away from Geralt’s story, we can only expect future Witcher games to try something new.

Besides The Witcher: Sirius, there are two other games in the universe. One is Polaris, the next entry in the series, which will be the next game to be released. Then, there’s the remake of the first Witcher game, which will be released after Polaris.