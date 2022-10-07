Home Technology “The Witcher” spin-off Sirius comprehensive The Witcher game – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

“The Witcher” spin-off Sirius comprehensive The Witcher game – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
“The Witcher” spin-off Sirius comprehensive The Witcher game – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

Nowakowski said Sirius is “definitely not a small game” and “definitely not a mobile game”, instead it will be aimed at players who are interested in the “Witcher” series but don’t necessarily want to play “hardcore role-playing games” like the previous trilogy. And it’s not an open world game either.

When CDPR officially announced Sirius yesterday, it confirmed that the game “will provide a multiplayer experience on top of the single-player game that includes the story and missions.”

And according to previous job advertisements by The Molasses Flood studio, it seems that the Witcher spin-off, code-named Sirius:

  • Will still stick to the cartoon style. Previously, the studio’s “Flame of the Flood” and “Darke Hollow” were cartoonish

  • There may also be procedurally generated levels

  • These systems will be integrated into the storyline (Senior Narrative Designer stated on LinkedIn that he is designing and implementing procedural narrative systems for the new game)

  • The job ad mentions different enemy types and weapons, behavior trees, an upgrade system, seems to imply that there will be meat doves or survival elements

See also  Garmin unveils Venu SQ 2 smartwatch with enlarged screen

You may also like

How did Iran shut down the internet (and...

“Fast Pleasure: Unruly” officially released graffiti painting style...

Hubble and Webb Space Telescopes jointly observed, revealing...

Sci-fi action-adventure Hubris will launch on PS VR2...

PlayStation 5 seems to be able to “crack...

How much does AppleCare+ cost? Should I buy...

“Wild Heart” released a 7-minute live video, various...

Isle of Catan – Console Edition announced for...

Rumor: Red Fall coming end of March 2023...

EA Unveils Next-Generation Street Racing Game “Fast Thrill:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy