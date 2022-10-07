Nowakowski said Sirius is “definitely not a small game” and “definitely not a mobile game”, instead it will be aimed at players who are interested in the “Witcher” series but don’t necessarily want to play “hardcore role-playing games” like the previous trilogy. And it’s not an open world game either.
When CDPR officially announced Sirius yesterday, it confirmed that the game “will provide a multiplayer experience on top of the single-player game that includes the story and missions.”
And according to previous job advertisements by The Molasses Flood studio, it seems that the Witcher spin-off, code-named Sirius:
-
Will still stick to the cartoon style. Previously, the studio’s “Flame of the Flood” and “Darke Hollow” were cartoonish
-
There may also be procedurally generated levels
-
These systems will be integrated into the storyline (Senior Narrative Designer stated on LinkedIn that he is designing and implementing procedural narrative systems for the new game)
-
The job ad mentions different enemy types and weapons, behavior trees, an upgrade system, seems to imply that there will be meat doves or survival elements