Nowakowski said Sirius is “definitely not a small game” and “definitely not a mobile game”, instead it will be aimed at players who are interested in the “Witcher” series but don’t necessarily want to play “hardcore role-playing games” like the previous trilogy. And it’s not an open world game either.

When CDPR officially announced Sirius yesterday, it confirmed that the game “will provide a multiplayer experience on top of the single-player game that includes the story and missions.”

And according to previous job advertisements by The Molasses Flood studio, it seems that the Witcher spin-off, code-named Sirius: