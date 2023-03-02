Home Technology The Wolf Among Us 2 delayed until 2024
The Wolf Among Us 2 delayed until 2024

by admin
文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

It’s safe to say that fans of The Wolf Among Us have been on an emotional roller coaster for nearly six years. The Wolf Among Us 2 was officially revealed in 2017, but it basically disappeared from the face of the earth when Telltale was largely shut down a year later. It took another year before the project was resumed by the “new” Telltale. This led to some promises about revealing the game “soon,” until the studio finally announced a release in March of last year. Well, here comes the bad news again.

Telltale is again atTwitterThe website revealed that “The Wolf Among Us 2” has been delayed until after 2023.What we have been told is that the team needs more time to provide“Fans deserve a sequel and do the right thing for the game while protecting the health of our team.”

https://twitter.com/telltalegames/status/1630991796468629504

Fair enough, since we don’t expect developers to deal with too many or unfinished games, but it’s still disappointing to hear that wait times are getting longer.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

