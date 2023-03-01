Home Technology The Wolf Among Us 2 delayed until 2024
Technology

The Wolf Among Us 2 delayed until 2024

by admin
The Wolf Among Us 2 delayed until 2024

It’s safe to say that fans of The Wolf Among Us have been on an emotional roller coaster for nearly six years. The Wolf Among Us 2 was officially revealed in 2017, but it basically disappeared from the face of the earth when Telltale was largely shut down a year later. It took another year before the project was resumed by the “new” Telltale. This led to some promises about revealing the game “soon,” until the studio finally announced a release in March of last year. Well, here comes the bad news again.

Telltale is again atTwitterThe website revealed that “The Wolf Among Us 2” has been delayed until after 2023.What we have been told is that the team needs more time to provide“Fans deserve a sequel and do the right thing for the game while protecting the health of our team.”

Fair enough, since we don’t expect developers to deal with too many or unfinished games, but it’s still disappointing to hear that wait times are getting longer.

See also  Being fired from GPT Chat

You may also like

Your iPhone or Mac may now be worth...

Apple led the rise of ARM processors in...

“The Division 2” Season 11 “Fighting Fire” is...

How to increase the number of likes on...

The James Dyson Award is back: young inventors...

Don’t let Apple focus on the former, Samsung...

The new CEO of YouTube to employees: we...

All the advantages of digital document archiving

Deep Rock Galactic is getting a single-player spinoff

The new CEO of YouTube to employees: we...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy