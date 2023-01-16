It’s safe to say that women in cryptocurrency are growing and expanding rapidly, even though trading remains a male-dominated profession. In fact, it can be observed that in the last five years the female share participating in the blockchain world has quadrupled, up to 12% in the sector.

If in 2016 women in the crypto sector were only 3%, in some months of last year they reached 17%. Furthermore, the percentage of active traders of women in the United States has grown steadily, tripling from 6% in 2012 to 18% in the first two months of 2022. However, as in all industries, the differences remain. In fact, compared to men, women appear to be more conservative in their asset selection within cryptocurrencies, with the majority of Bitcoin exchanges.

Women and the crypto world: in which countries are they more present?

Either way, women aren’t afraid to jump into the crypto world. In fact, several of them have begun to expand into DeFi, investing specifically in Sushi, the governance token of the Sushiswap platform, and in the Sand metaverse.

Furthermore, the most crypto women are British. In fact, they account for the highest exchange volume, while traders in Germany have the highest average portfolio value, roughly double their counterparts in other major European countries. A significant proportion of female traders are found in countries such as Slovenia, South Africa and Spain, while they are scarce in France, Italy and Switzerland. On the other hand, our country, together with the United Kingdom, has the largest share of “young female traders”, while France has, on average, the oldest.

Finally, from the analysis of some data it can be seen that the majority of women who work with the blockchain belong to the age group between 26 and 32, while in Italy the age group extends to over 50. At the regional level, there is a strong imbalance towards Central Italy mainly, followed by Northern Italy and a very low percentage for Southern Italy.

Organizations and examples of women active in the world of DeFi

As a result of the increase of women in the crypto world, there are also several organizations and initiatives that hope to encourage especially women in the cryptocurrency sector.

For example, BFF is a collaboration of over 50 women leaders across all industries, whose founding list boasts names like Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Tyra Banks, and Randi Zuckerberg. The collective launched with an inaugural “Crypto 101” event in January and hosted educational panels and encouraged women investors to take advantage of the $10 trillion Web3 marketplace. Then, in 2017, Women in blockchain was founded, an organization that aims to demystify the space with easily accessible information, such as a “Beginner’s Guide to Blockchain” and which compiles in-depth explanations in the form of articles, videos and podcasts.

Among others, we also remember Gracy Chen, managing director of Bitget, as a protagonist in the blockchain world, since she was one of the first investors of BitKeep, the main Asian decentralized wallet and sister company of Bitget.

Bitget is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, with a team of 1000 motivated and intelligent people, of which social trading is the main feature of the crypto exchange.

Women in the NFT world and the metaverse

Furthermore, NFTs are also a tool with which female artists are establishing themselves in the crypto world, of which Yam Karkai’s World of Women (WoW) collection has become very famous for this very reason. WoW is a collection of 10,000 non-fungible tokens representing women’s faces of all shapes and colors. Someone compares them to CryptoPunks or Bored Ape and in fact their success seems to follow in their footsteps. In addition to celebrating female pride and uniqueness with her art, Karkai, together with her team, has also opened a fund for the promotion of crypto art among women.

Among the WoW collectors there are several characters, such as Reese Witherspoon, who intends to tell the story of the collection in a film. Additionally, a collaboration with The Sandbox was recently announced to bring NFTs into the Metaverse.

The partnership provides for the creation of the WoW Foundation which, with 25 million dollars, will involve women in the decentralization sector. A space dedicated to the women’s cause will soon appear at The Sandbox, a virtual museum in which to exhibit the collection and WoW University which will offer tutorials and guides for getting started with Web3.

Finally, Olayinka Odeniran founded the Black Women Blockchain Council in 2018, after the North American Bitcoin Conference in which of the 88 speakers, only 3 were women. The association’s goal is to create a safe space that inspires, trains and activates an economic chain of talent made up of women of color pursuing professional and entrepreneurial careers in the blockchain and fintech fields. The BWBC promotes connection, work, sharing and growth of a common space.