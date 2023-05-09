Home » The world for rent: here is the future of payments according to Mastercard
Technology

The world for rent: here is the future of payments according to Mastercard

by admin
The world for rent: here is the future of payments according to Mastercard

In Dublin’s new tech hub, an avant-garde building where 300 people of various nationalities work, between pool tables and sustainable lighting, MasterCard has unveiled its vision of the future of payments, structured around 9 pillars.

Ken Moorechief innovation officer of the credit card giant, divided his presentation into three different areas: the creation of new faster and more flexible payment options; the growing overlapping of physical world and digital world; attention to sustainability and inclusiveness.

Novelty

Lenovo’s bet: you won’t buy our next PC

by Bruno Ruffilli

Tokenization, digital wallets and programmable payments are the innovations that we will see between now and 2030 in the world of payments. They rely on technologies such as the blockchain, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, which will allow, for example, to bring together all our data, from health data to our properties, in a single, secure and reliable digital wallet.
The world will be “tokenized”: the digitization of any type of assetfrom the beach house to personal data, makes their value accessible and tradable, practically creating new kinds of “currency”.

Large-scale programmable payments, even for complex transactions, managed through the blockchain will result in a revolution in supply chainsand will make it easier to pay, for example, royalties. The rights of a work, in fact, will be codified in the work itself and in its payment. This also makes it possible to accurately measure the use of a good or service, which will give further impetus to mondo “as-a-service”which no longer provides for the purchase but the “rent”.

See also  IBM WebSphere Application Server: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows cross-site scripting

The overlap of physical and virtual world will see the birth of connected finance, solutions that streamline payments across domains, whether physical (shops, train stations), digital (online games, super apps) or virtual (smart cities, metaverses).

Finally, sustainability: new credit scoring systems, combined with lending solutions, will make it possible for communities and people historically with little access to credit to access money. Moore clarified that small and medium-sized enterprises are the ones targeted by Mastercard, which wants to facilitate their entry into the digital world and into the circuits of electronic and global payments.

Italy is among the countries most affected by credit card data theft

by Pierluigi Paganini

You may also like

Inspired by the historical action game “Terracotta” of...

Is anyone else using my Netflix account?

We’re creating our dream theme park, Park Beyond,...

Sulfur crystal battery startup theion announces technological advances

Buy cheap Blackview Tab 6 from 95€ (05/2023)

Today is the last day to download PlayStation...

WhatsApp gets started: the smartwatch revolution has begun

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB version, NVIDIA...

For the first time under 500 euros: The...

The lesson of the architect who designed the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy