The 6.7-inch E-Ink electronic paper mobile phone screen DASUNG Link launched by Beijing Dashang Technology (DASUNG Tech) for Android and iPhone models last year has also begun to raise funds through the fund-raising platform Indiegogo, and is preparing to launch it in the global market.

The world‘s first 6.7-inch E-Ink electronic paper screen mobile phone display made by Beijing Dashang Technology will be launched in the global market

Prior to this, Dashang Technology mainly used E-Ink electronic paper technology to create various external display screens and tablet devices, and the 6.7-inch E-Ink electronic paper mobile phone screen DASUNG Link launched this time is based on E-Ink electronic paper technology. The electronic paper panel has no backlight, no blue light, no flicker, etc., so as to ensure eye fatigue when watching the screen for a long time.

The usage mode is to synchronize with Android and iPhone models through a wireless connection, so that the DASUNG Link operation screen remains consistent with the original mobile phone, while the wired version can be synchronized with the mobile phone through a physical connection line.

The E-Ink electronic paper itself can correspond to the display density characteristics of 300 ppi, allowing users to comfortably watch the displayed content, and at the same time ensuring that the eyes are not affected by backlight and blue light, and can be matched with soft, uniform two-color temperature lighting to make it more comfortable viewing experience, and users can also turn it off according to their needs.

At the same time, with the touch linkage function, users can also operate the original mobile phone functions by clicking on the DASUNG Link synchronous display interface, and even use Dashang Technology’s own DASUNG Turbo technology to make the E-Ink electronic paper display panel touch The response is shortened, presenting an experience similar to the original mobile phone operation.

In terms of suggested selling prices, the wired version of DASUNG Link is sold at RMB 1,799 in the Chinese market, and the wireless version is priced at RMB 1,999. The early bird price of the wired version on the Indiegogo fundraising platform is equivalent to NT$9,125. , the early bird price of the wireless version is equivalent to NT$10,057, and additionally provides a back cover accessory with a battery capacity of 6800mAh, and another set of back cover accessories with a battery capacity of 4000mAh, which are expected to be shipped in June this year.

