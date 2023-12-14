The world’s first right-hand drive Giulia Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario arrives in Hong Kong for delivery｜Centennial special edition limited to 100 units Hong Kong has a quota of 4 units

Italian car manufacturer Alfa Romeo recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of its Quadrifoglio car series by launching a limited edition “Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario” for its Giulia and Stelvio models. The special edition, produced in a limited run of 100 units worldwide, quickly sold out in Hong Kong, which secured a quota of 4 units.

The “Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario” special edition features unique styling and collectible value. It is equipped with exclusive gold badges, brake calipers, carbon fiber front grille, and rear view side mirrors. The interior boasts gold stitching, special edition badges, carbon fiber 3D decoration, leather and Alcantara steering wheels, as well as dark door pillars and roof to enhance the sporty atmosphere.

One of the highlights of the limited edition is its powerful Ferrari OEM V6 engine. With a 2.9-liter V6 dual turbo engine producing 520ps and 600Nm of torque, the performance is awe-inspiring. The Giulia Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, while the Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario, with rear drive, can complete the same in 3.8 seconds.

The launch of the limited edition also commemorated the historic victory of the first Alfa Romeo RL “Corsa” version in the Targa Florio race in 1923, where the iconic Quadrifoglio Verde logo first appeared on the car.

The arrival of the world‘s first right-hand-wheel-drive limited-edition Giulia Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario in Hong Kong was marked with a new car delivery ceremony at the Wan Chai showroom, showcasing the special significance of this milestone for Alfa Romeo.