Home » The world’s first right-hand drive Giulia Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario arrives in Hong Kong for delivery｜The Centennial Special Edition is limited to 100 units, and Hong Kong has a quota of 4 units.
Technology

The world’s first right-hand drive Giulia Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario arrives in Hong Kong for delivery｜The Centennial Special Edition is limited to 100 units, and Hong Kong has a quota of 4 units.

by admin
The world’s first right-hand drive Giulia Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario arrives in Hong Kong for delivery｜The Centennial Special Edition is limited to 100 units, and Hong Kong has a quota of 4 units.

Alfa Romeo Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Limited Edition Quadrifoglio

Italian car manufacturer Alfa Romeo marked the 100th anniversary of the Quadrifoglio (four-leaf clover) car series with the release of a special edition model for its Giulia and Stelvio models earlier this year. The “Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario” was launched in June, with just 100 units of each model produced worldwide, and sold out quickly in Hong Kong.

The limited edition models feature exclusive badges, gold brake calipers, carbon fiber elements, and gold visible stitching in the interior, creating a highly collectible and luxurious feel. The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario models are priced at $1,588,000 and $1,628,000 respectively, making them a rare and prestigious addition to any collection.

Keeping with tradition, the limited edition models are equipped with a Ferrari OEM V6 engine, boasting 520ps horsepower and 600Nm torque. The Giulia Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, while the Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario is slightly faster at 3.8 seconds, truly embodying the Italian sports spirit and high-performance tradition of the Alfa Romeo brand.

The celebration of the Quadrifoglio’s legacy is an important milestone for Alfa Romeo, and the limited edition models serve as a tribute to the brand’s rich history and competition victory. The special edition release is a testament to Alfa Romeo’s commitment to innovation and style, and the exclusivity of these collector’s items only adds to their allure.

The launch of the Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario has generated widespread excitement and interest among car enthusiasts, and has solidified Alfa Romeo’s standing as a leader in the luxury sports car market. With its powerful engine, striking design, and limited availability, the special edition models are sure to be a coveted addition to any collection.

See also  4K playback could become a premium YouTube Premium feature #Google (183320)

As Alfa Romeo continues to innovate and push the boundaries of automotive excellence, the release of the Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario serves as a reminder of the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional performance and style.

You may also like

Long journeys with an electric car: An experience...

discounts on smartphones, iPhone, Smart TV, PS5 Slim,...

Because everyone online is talking about The World...

The new version of Lightroom AI noise reduction...

Almost nothing stands in the way of eco-diesel

SpaceX prepares to launch the US Space Force’s...

Why do we hate young people? – the...

“Starry Sky” officially bows down and will update...

Technology of the electric Porsche Macan

Apple will combat iPhone theft with a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy