The world’s first right-hand drive Giulia Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario arrives in Hong Kong for delivery｜The Centennial Special Edition is limited to 100 units, and Hong Kong has a quota of 4 units.

Alfa Romeo Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Limited Edition Quadrifoglio

Italian car manufacturer Alfa Romeo marked the 100th anniversary of the Quadrifoglio (four-leaf clover) car series with the release of a special edition model for its Giulia and Stelvio models earlier this year. The “Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario” was launched in June, with just 100 units of each model produced worldwide, and sold out quickly in Hong Kong.

The limited edition models feature exclusive badges, gold brake calipers, carbon fiber elements, and gold visible stitching in the interior, creating a highly collectible and luxurious feel. The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario models are priced at $1,588,000 and $1,628,000 respectively, making them a rare and prestigious addition to any collection.

Keeping with tradition, the limited edition models are equipped with a Ferrari OEM V6 engine, boasting 520ps horsepower and 600Nm torque. The Giulia Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, while the Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario is slightly faster at 3.8 seconds, truly embodying the Italian sports spirit and high-performance tradition of the Alfa Romeo brand.

The celebration of the Quadrifoglio’s legacy is an important milestone for Alfa Romeo, and the limited edition models serve as a tribute to the brand’s rich history and competition victory. The special edition release is a testament to Alfa Romeo’s commitment to innovation and style, and the exclusivity of these collector’s items only adds to their allure.

The launch of the Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario has generated widespread excitement and interest among car enthusiasts, and has solidified Alfa Romeo’s standing as a leader in the luxury sports car market. With its powerful engine, striking design, and limited availability, the special edition models are sure to be a coveted addition to any collection.

As Alfa Romeo continues to innovate and push the boundaries of automotive excellence, the release of the Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario serves as a reminder of the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional performance and style.

