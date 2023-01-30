Reading certain articles it seems that we couldn’t wait to be beaten, as human beings, by artificial intelligence. In the reports about ChatGPT and the other tools that create text, images, videos and songs there is a frightened wonder, an admiration that mingles with the fear that this technology could really take our place. This is demonstrated by the case of donotpay, literally “not to pay”: it is a startup based in San Francisco, founded in 2015 with the aim of creating “the world‘s first robot lawyer” and remained in limbo until the ChatGPT generative AI.

Then the founder, Joshua Browder, relaunched it saying that there is precisely this software behind the robot, and that in this way it would allow everyone to “challenge multinationals, beat bureaucracy and sue anyone”, spending very little . At one point it also looked like the “robot lawyer” was going to appear in a courtroom in a lawsuit, but Browder eventually changed his mind saying he was threatened by the bar association.

The point, however, is another: the point is that by going to the site and trying to obtain some legal document produced by an artificial intelligence with a click, a user discovered that a defamation letter took an hour and to start a divorce eight hours – times evidently incompatible with software, but typically human. To try to get an unpaid sum, a pdf arrived almost immediately, but analyzing it the user discovered that it had been drawn up by two people, perhaps not even lawyers. In short, we are so bewitched by the super powers of artificial intelligence that some boast of having it even when there are human beings behind the service they offer. As if we weren’t enough anymore.