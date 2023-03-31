After the epidemic, many exhibitions began to return to physical exhibitions this year, but not all exhibitions were able to respond. Today, there is a news that is not very happy for game fans, that is, E3, the world‘s largest game exhibition, has decided to open this year Continue to shut down completely.

The full name of E3 is Electronic Entertainment Expo. It has been 27 years since it was first held in May 1995. Until the outbreak of the epidemic, the E3 physical exhibition was canceled for the first time in 2020, and it will be held online in 2021. Until last year, E3 was connected to the Internet The exhibition is also closed.

After three years of suspension, E3 officially decided to resume the physical exhibition on June 13-16, 2023, and continue to hold it at the Los Angeles Convention Center in the United States. At the end of last year, it began to allow media and content creators to register. Registered to participate in the exhibition, but unfortunately, many game giants announced that they would not participate in E3 2023, including Nintendo, SEGA, Ubisoft, Microsoft, etc., so the official decision was finally made to suspend E3 2023, and like last year, not only canceled the physical exhibition, but also the online exhibition It is a pity that the conference will also be cancelled. The official also apologizes to the companies and players who would have participated in E3 2023.

After being tempered during the epidemic, all game manufacturers are used to holding their own press conferences online, and no longer need to rely on physical exhibitions to announce new works. This situation does not seem optimistic about the future of E3, but there is an opportunity to gather together Communication is a good thing, I hope to have the opportunity to see E3 held again in the future.