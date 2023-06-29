The world’s largest wooden wind turbine tower will go into operation in 2023

Wind turbines with components made of wood are a technology that several young companies in Europe are working on. They should make the already climate-friendly form of energy generation even more sustainable (we reported). An important player in this area is the Swedish company Modvion. According to t3n, the young company wants to build the world‘s largest wooden windmill tower with a height of 105 meters. This should start as early as this year.

Largest wind turbine tower is just the beginning

A construction by the German company Timbertower is considered to be the world‘s first wind turbine with a wooden tower. The wooden windmill in Hannover-Marienwerder has been generating electricity since 2012. However, the idea did not make it into series production. However, Modvion succeeded, in 2020 the young company built a first prototype on an island off Gothenburg. The first commercial project is now nearing completion.

Modvion is currently still manufacturing the last elements for the wind turbine tower for the Swedish energy producer Varberg Energi in Skara. Construction has already begun, and regular operations should be up and running by the end of this year. But that should only be the beginning. Because the 105-meter tower is to be followed by ten more towers, each 150 meters high. Modvion then expects a breakthrough in wood production in the wind energy sector. Theoretically, according to the company, wooden towers with a height of up to 1,500 meters are possible.

Modvion uses Vestas wind turbine

According to Modvion, the wooden towers made of laminated veneer lumber have the advantage that production is cheaper and more environmentally friendly than the steel towers that have been used up to now. In addition, transportation is also easier. The wooden components are lighter than those made of steel, and it is also possible to assemble the wooden towers from individual modules on site. This means that no environmentally harmful heavy transport is necessary.

According to Modvion, the construction of wooden wind turbine towers would result in 90 percent less CO2 emissions than steel ones. Because the wood also serves as a CO2 store, at least the wooden tower should emit fewer greenhouse gases than it absorbs during production. A V90 wind turbine from the Danish manufacturer Vestas, one of the Modvion investors, with an output of two megawatts is to be mounted on the wooden tower. The turbine and the windmills themselves are not made of wood.