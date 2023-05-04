The world’s most popular desktop browser announces that Google Chrome outperforms other rivals- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Computer

A few days ago, the web analysis service StatCounter released the utilization rate data of the world‘s most popular desktop browsers. To be honest, the No. 1 browser can be said to be better than other competitors, because the usage rate among them is as high as 66.13%, which is Google Chrome.

According to the usage rate data of the world‘s most popular desktop browsers released by the web analysis service StatCounter, it is mentioned that Google Chrome is the most used desktop browser with a proportion of 66.13%. I believe this result is not surprising. However, it is worth noting that the proportions of the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th and 5th are quite close. The second place is Safari (11.87%), and its percentage is only higher than the third place Microsoft Edge (11%) 0.87%; the fourth place is Firefox (5.65%), and its percentage is only 2.56% higher than the fifth place Opera (3.09%).

Although Safari is the second most popular desktop browser in the world, Google Chrome still occupies a dominant position in the market and is difficult to shake. One of the reasons is that the number of users of Chrome on Windows and macOS operating systems has not decreased significantly.

