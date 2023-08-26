The World’s Rarest and Weirdest iPhone Accessories from the Early Days

Accessory makers have always been inventive when it comes to creating products for the iPhone. While Apple offers its own range of accessories, it is often the third-party creations that stand out. These accessories may not adhere to Apple’s minimalist style, but their functionality is up for debate.

Today, we present a list of the world‘s rarest iPhone accessories that were released during the early generations of the device. The order of importance is subjective, so we invite readers to organize the list according to their criteria.

One unusual accessory is the iPhone Hoodie, which aims to provide comfort and protection for the iPhone just like a sweatshirt does for humans. It offers a garment in iPhone size for added cosiness.

Another interesting accessory is the belt for iPhone, which allows users to conveniently carry their phone by their side. However, this version is far from discreet and may not be comfortable for everyone.

For gamers, there was an iPhone case that resembled a game controller and was compatible with the iPhone 4/3GS/3G models and the fourth generation iPod touch. Despite blocking the speaker part of the device, users found it to be a comfortable accessory.

A vintage-inspired accessory called El Phonofone aimed to combine the smartphone with one of the early inventions capable of recording and reproducing sound. Designed by Tristan Zimmerman, the Phonofone amplified the audio output of standard headphones without the need for external power or batteries.

In a more literal interpretation, there was a handheld iPhone holder that took inspiration from the human body. It provided support for the iPhone and featured animated characters designs.

The JoeyBra was a groundbreaking bra with pockets that allowed users to discreetly carry their mobile phone, ID, and a key. Although it faced a design patent application lawsuit, it was eventually resolved in favor of the creators. However, it didn’t achieve the expected success among iPhone users.

For golf enthusiasts, there was a base that resembled real grass and featured a golf ball. Hidden within the grass was the connection for the iPhone, making it a unique foundation for a specific audience.

Currently, third-party creators continue to showcase their imagination with iPhone accessories. While some focus on cases of various shapes and designs, luxury firms like Caviar draw inspiration from extravagant and opulent styles. Unlike the items on this list, these inventive accessories have found success in the market.

