The worst technological failures of 2023 according to MIT

2023 is coming to an end and right on time, like every year, comes the list of the biggest technological failures of the year. The menu drawn up by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, one of the highest authorities in the field of technological innovation, is broad and varied: multi-million dollar investments that have not borne fruit, tragedies that could have been avoided, devices with revolutionary intentions, but very little functional, fake scientific discoveries and more. Here are the biggest disappointments of 2023.

Titan



The tragic parable of the submarine is at the top of the MIT ranking. And it couldn’t be otherwise, given the media coverage of the epilogue that occurred on June 22, 2023, when the Titan submarine, owned by OceanGate, imploded while en route to the wreck of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. The objective of the mission, widely judged from the outset to be unsafe, was to lead the passengers – a British millionaire and a Pakistani tycoon with his son, along with the pilot and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, all dead – to the wreck of the Titanic, at a cost of 250 thousand dollars each. The Titan wanted to open a new season of underwater exploration, a radical project for a deep-sea submarine capable of carrying passengers up to four thousand meters deep. Despite the claims of the founder of OceanGate, the submarine did not have a safety certification and was not at all suitable to withstand a pressure that reaches 400 bar at those depths.

Cruise robotaxi

The autonomous driving revolution still seems far from complete: too many difficulties and accidents. Tesla recently had to recall more than two million vehicles to make fixes to its Autopilot software after encountering safety issues. But the biggest reversal came with Cruise, the GM division known for becoming the first company to offer driverless taxi rides with a fleet of more than 400 cars. After a few months of service in San Francisco, the California Department of Motor Vehicles ordered the service to stop, believing it to represent a risk to public safety. A decision born following the latest accident in which an autonomous taxi was involved. In this case, a car driven by a human driver hit a woman who was crossing the pedestrian crossing, then hit by a Cruise vehicle, which crushed her. It was not possible to move the car in any way. “Cruise vehicles may not have the ability to respond safely and appropriately during crashes involving a pedestrian,” the order reads. After the stop in California, Cruise continues to offer its robotaxi service in Houston and Austin, Texas, and in Phoenix, Arizona, but it is inevitable to think that this will have consequences on a company, which since it began its activity , in 2018, suffered total losses of more than $5 billion.

Humane Ai Pin

The New York Times called Ai Pin’s invention “Silicon Valley’s biggest, boldest bet on what comes after the smartphone.” Former Apple designers Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno are convinced of this and, after 240 million dollars in investments, announced that the wearable device powered by artificial intelligence will begin to be available starting from March 2024. It is a device wearable like a pin, equipped with a camera, chip and audio sensors designed to reduce our dependence on smartphones. Ai Pin allows you to send messages, make phone calls and interact with artificial intelligence without using a screen, with a projection system capable of viewing and interacting with a holographic interface directly in the palm of your hand. However, due to the its high cost ($699 for the device and requires a mandatory $24 monthly subscription to access a phone number and use cellular data) and usability issues, as some tech experts have noted, it seems that still does not represent the desirable alternative to smartphones. At least for the foreseeable future.

The LK-99 superconductor

A superconductor at room temperature is a material that offers no electrical resistance. If it existed, it would enable new types of batteries and powerful quantum computers, and bring nuclear fusion closer to reality. A true Holy Grail. So when a team of South Korean researchers announced in July that they had created LK-99 with a video showing a piece of material floating on top of a magnet, reactions were enthusiastic. After the alleged discovery, in various parts of the world different groups of researchers and physicists replicated LK-99, not obtaining the same promised superconductivity effects. Impurities in the recipe may have misled Korean researchers — and, thanks to social media, all of us.

