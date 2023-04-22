The X Flip, the first vertical concave fold under the vivo brand, and the new generation of vivo Pad 2 are unveiled at the same time- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

In addition to the X Fold 2, the launch of the new machine also includes the X Flip, the first vertical concave folding under the vivo brand.

Compared with the earlier announcement of the appearance of the new phone, vivo announced more details about the X Flip this time. The outer screen adopts a 3-inch, 682 x 422 resolution design, supports 60Hz screen refresh rate, and can correspond to function shortcuts and virtual pets. , Selfie, etc. are similar to OPPO Find N2 Flip, but because of the full wide radiometer, it can use the full keyboard input, and can also fully browse the service interface content such as WeChat and Douyin.

As for the overall weight of 198 grams, the folded thickness is 16.62mm, and the thinnest part after unfolding is 7.75mm. Black, gold and purple styles are available respectively. The purple style is designed with a leather back cover, while the other two colors are With a glass back cover, the hardware specification uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with 12GB memory, and 256GB or 512GB storage capacity. The battery capacity is 4400mAh and supports 40W wired fast charging.

The screen hinge also supports multi-angle hovering, and has obtained the 500,000 opening and closing cycles of German Rheinland. It has a 120Hz screen update rate and is equipped with a 32-megapixel video lens. The main camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It is also equipped with Zeiss T* coating design.

The suggested price of the vivo X Flip starts at RMB 5,999, and it will also open for pre-orders in the Chinese market today. Vivo also launched a pearl star ring short chain accessory for women’s needs, making the mobile phone more feminine.

In addition, the vivo Pad 2 launched simultaneously this time has upgraded the hardware specifications, but the appearance has not changed much. The main update uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, and the screen has been adjusted from the original 16:10 display ratio to 7. :5, and built with a 12.1-inch display panel, corresponding to 2.8K resolution and 144Hz screen refresh rate, the battery is 10000mAh, supports 44W wired fast charging, and the camera system uses 8 million pixel video lenses, with 13 million The main camera system consists of a pixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

In terms of recommended selling price, vivo Pad 2 will be sold at a starting price of RMB 2399. It will also be sold in the Chinese market from now on, providing blue, gray and purple styles respectively, and re-adjusting the design of the keyboard case to provide more realistic brush strokes. Really new stylus accessory.