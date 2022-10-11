Phil Spencer, the director of Microsoft’s Xbox division and a well-known player, has been sharing his life on social media, and in a recent tweet to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the “Fallout” series, he also routinely posted it part of its own shelf.

However, sharp-eyed users found that on the top layer of this locker, there is a white game console that has never been seen before. Although it looks similar to the Xbox Series S, it is only slightly larger than the XBox handle, which is quite small.

After careful comparison, some users believe that there is a high probability that this console is a console product that has long been reported, code-named “Keystone”, and mainly focuses on cloud games.

Judging from this photo, the Xbox Keystone looks like a simplified version of the XSS console, smaller than all existing Xbox consoles, and quite space-saving.

It is reported that this console will be equipped with a streamlined version of Windows and support streaming media platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ while supporting Microsoft’s own Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud games.

The device is expected to have a USB port, an Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi 5, with no support for Wi-Fi 6 to keep costs down.

It is reported that the price of Xbox Keystone may be $99, while the subscription fee of XGPU is $15 per month, which is a relatively cheap console game experience plan.

